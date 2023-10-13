“When the time comes for any action, we will carry it out,” said the leader of the Lebanese extremist group

The deputy head of Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, stated this Friday (13.Oct.2023) that the Lebanese extremist group “knows his duties perfectly” and it is “completely ready” to contribute to the fights in the war between Israel and Hamas. The information is from the news agency Reuters.

“The question everyone is waiting for is: ‘What will Hezbollah do and what will its contribution be?’”said Qassem. “We will contribute to the confrontation within our plan… when the time comes for any action, we will execute it”, he stated. The statement was made during a rally in southern Beiture, Lebanon.

According to the Hezbollah leader, the “behind-the-scenes appeals made by great powers, Arab countries, UN envoys [Organização das Nações Unidas]“in which they ask the extremist group not to interfere in the conflict in the Middle East, “will have no effect”.

On Thursday (12.Oct), Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hosein Amir-Abdolahian, said that if Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip is not stopped, the war could unfold in “other fronts”. The comment was a reference to the possible entry of other pro-Palestinian paramilitary groups into the conflict, such as Hezbollah.

“It is clear that if the war crimes against Palestine and Gaza continue, they will receive a response from the other axes, and the entity and countries that support them are responsible for these consequences”, he said. He met with Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah to discuss the war in Israel.

One day earlier, on Wednesday (Oct 11), the Israeli Army bombed southern Lebanon in retaliation for attacks carried out by Hezbollah, which claimed responsibility for firing missiles at Israeli territories. The IDF (acronym in English for Israel Defense Forces) communicated, on its profile on X (formerly Twitter), that the group’s attack hit Arab al-Aramshe, a city in a region close to the country’s border.

UNDERSTAND THE CONFLICT

Although it is the largest armed conflict in the region in recent years, the territorial dispute between Palestinians and Jews has been going on for decades. The 2 groups claim the territory, which has important historical and religious landmarks for both ethnicities.

Hamas (Arabic acronym for “Islamic Resistance Movement”) is the largest Islamic organization operating in Palestine, with a Sunni orientation. It has a political arm and provides social services to the Palestinian people, who mostly live in poor areas with precarious infrastructure, but the organization is best known for its armed wing, which fights for the sovereignty of the Gaza Strip.

The group took power in the region in 2007, after winning elections against the political and military organization Fatah in 2006.

The region has been the scene of conflicts since the last century. There are records of offensives in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2021 between Israel and Hamas, in addition to the 1st Arab-Israeli War (1948), the Suez Crisis (1956), the 6-Day War (1967), 1st Intifada (1987) and 2nd Intifada (2000). Understand more here.

Frictions in the region began after the UN (United Nations) divided Palestine into Arab (Gaza and West Bank) and Jewish (Israel) territories, in 1947, with the intention of creating a Jewish State. Arab leaders did not accept the division.

ATTACK ON ISRAEL

Hamas, a radical Islamic group with a Sunni orientation, carried out a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday (7.Oct). Israel declared war against Hamas and began a series of retaliatory actions in the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory that borders Israel and is governed by Hamas.

Hamas attacks are concentrated in southern and central Israel. If Hezbollah makes new advances on the border with Lebanon, a new focus of combat could be established in the north of Israel.

Israeli Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht stated that the country “look to the North” and who expects Hezbollah “Don’t make the mistake of joining [ao Hamas]”.

Learn more about the war in Israel: