“We do not want war, but we are preparing for all possibilities,” said Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday (31), the first high-ranking government official to speak out after the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in an attack in Tehran.

The Defense Minister visited a battery of the Arrow long-range anti-missile defense system today, after Tuesday’s Israeli attack on Beirut, a selective bombing that killed the chief commander of the military wing of the Shiite group Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr.

The Israeli attack on Beirut and the death of Haniyeh, which Hamas also blames on Israel, have raised alarm bells in the region regarding possible reprisals by both Iran and Islamist militias against Tel Aviv.

Hamas’s armed wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, said in a statement that Haniyeh’s killing constituted “a dangerous act that takes the battle to a new level and will have important consequences throughout the region.”

In turn, Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, said that Israel “prepared the ground for severe punishment” and claimed the nation’s “duty” to “avenge the murder on the territory of the Islamic Republic.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet commented on the matter, although Israel’s security cabinet is expected to meet this afternoon in Tel Aviv.

Israeli authorities have not raised the level of military alert, despite calls from different groups to respond forcefully to the attacks in recent hours.

The death of Haniyeh, the most political face of Hamas, leaves the Islamists in the hands of the most extremist leadership, embodied by Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the October 7 attacks.