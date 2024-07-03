Home page World

Bird flu infections in cows in the USA are increasing. Researchers are calling for urgent measures to contain further spread.

Boston – According to the US health authority CDC, there are now over 130 recorded H5N1 infections in dairy cows in the USA. These numbers are causing concern among researchers. Harvard scientist Michael Mina is now calling for the USA to take consistent action to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Harvard researcher calls handling of bird virus in the USA “playing with fire”

The bird flu viruses in the USA probably jumped from wild birds to dairy cows. Scientists have already found virus components in milk samples from supermarkets. However, due to pasteurization, there is no risk of infection for humans, it was said. In mid-June, the Center for Infectious Disease Research (CIDRAP) reported on 36 mice and four cats that tested positive for H5N1. To say “we are playing with fire” is an understatement, commented Harvard scientist Michael Mina on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

Too little is being done to limit the spread, says Mina. “We are letting this virus escape at every opportunity we have to contain it,” says the researcher. So far, no human-to-human transmission has been proven. But the concern that the virus could jump to humans is growing daily, the scientist wrote in mid-June. Mina also criticizes the inadequate testing for H5N1. The USA could have limited the transmission months ago, says the researcher in a further contribution. “But we don’t.”

Experts call for bird virus spread to be contained in time: “The clock is ticking”

The chief virologist at Berlin’s Charité, Christian Drosten, expressed similar concern about the unusually large outbreaks in cows in the USA. The spread of bird flu among mammals could either be “mild”, because the virus needs several steps to adapt “and perhaps it is already under control beforehand”, the expert explained to the Editorial Network Germany last weekend the possible developments. But the current cases could also represent “the start of the next pandemic,” Drosten continued.

However, it is not yet clear how often people become infectedthat have to do with the cows. In order to determine this, better data insight is needed. The USA must now take decisive action against the spread, says Drosten: “With quarantine. That means trying to isolate the infected stocks; looking at where people have had contact, whether they have antibodies in their blood. Thinking about certain hygiene measures. And also about vaccinating cows.” On Tuesday (July 2) it was announced that the biotech company Moderna will receive a financial injection of 176 million dollars from the US government for the development of a bird flu vaccine.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, there have so far been “individual cases of H5N1 infection in the USA in people who had close occupational contact with presumably infected dairy cows.” Those affected were “mildly ill” and suffered from respiratory symptoms and conjunctivitis, among other things. Epidemiologist Abraar Karan from Stanford University stressed the urgency of taking timely action. With the increase in seasonal flu, the risk of poor mixing of viruses is also increasing. “The clock is ticking,” says the expert on X.