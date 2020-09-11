As soon as ENT disorders appear, schools now prefer to send students home for fear that they may be infected with Covid-19. But it is often a classic seasonal virus, alert general practitioners.

With the fear of a resumption of the coronavirus epidemic, Toulouse schools are taking no risk and, at the slightest runny nose, call parents. This is what happened to John, whose daughter is educated in the Croix de Pierre district, near the working-class districts of Mirail. “As soon as there is a small fever, they call the parents to come and pick them up from school right away. Even if we work, for them, there is no other solution. “. The doctor reassured John, his daughter “the little virus that usually has at this time was not the Covid”.

Same scenario for Sénébou, whose son has not been feeling well for a few days: “The children have a headache, they are tired. We call the parents to come and pick them up. As there is the coronavirus, it is to check with the doctor that everything is fine.”

Christian, general practitioner in this popular district of Toulouse is overwhelmed. “The primary school teachers ask parents if the child has any sign of ENT infection to go to the doctor for screening.”

The weather is changing and currently we are witnessing colds that we could see in previous years and that did not worry anyone.Christian, general practitioner in Toulouseto franceinfo

“We’re overwhelmed. For now, I’m facing it. I don’t know how long I’ll hold out like this”, Christian warns. Doctors are asking the authorities not to unnecessarily panic parents for simple colds or nasopharyngitis.

Pediatricians overwhelmed: the report in Toulouse by Stéphane Iglésis