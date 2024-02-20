It was not the first time that Christian Sodano exhibited violent behavior towards Desyrèe Amato. The 22-year-old's grandfather, Giovanni Zomparelli, tells the story. The man lost his daughter Nicoletta and his other granddaughter Renée. The financier entered the house with his service pistol and opened fire on the two women, who only wanted to protect the 22-year-old.

Christian was a bully. He had pulled my niece Desyrèe several times, he had hurt her hand. We only found out about it now. She downplayed it, thinking she did it because she loved her. No one could have thought that he would get to this point. But it wasn't like that, he is a monster.



Not only that, Christian Sodano had also threatened Desyrèe by message, telling her that he would make her suffer and that he would hurt her family. But the 22-year-old hadn't told anyone about those conversations, she was convinced she could manage the situation and that he would never have done what was written with those words. And now she feels guilty, she continues to think that if she had spoken, perhaps her mother Nicoletta and her sister Renèe they would still be alive.

We are only discovering them now, I read those messages. He was a monster, she said 'Not even an army can stop me'. Only a monster can talk like that. It was a premeditated murder. She was a little ashamed, she is very closed. Speaks little. Then she saw her mother telling her not to stare, she thought that Christian was only telling her certain things to scare her and make her go back.

Desyrèe Amato had decided to end that relationship, which lasted only 5 months, because that boy was too possessive. She had given him back her deceased mother's ring, but he certainly didn't imagine such consequences. She miraculously managed to escape and reach a petrol station, but her mother and sister had no escape. His father Pino had gone to work at the time of the double crime he wasn't at home.