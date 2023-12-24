Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/24/2023 – 20:44

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, highlighted in a Christmas address on Sunday night (24) the achievements of the first year of his third term and defended that peace and unity between friends and family be restored. Lula stated that “the hatred of some against democracy has left deep scars and divided the country”.

“At the end of that sad January 8th, democracy emerged victorious and strengthened. We were able to restore the windows in record time, but we still need to restore peace and unity among friends and family. My wish at the end of the year is for Brazil to embrace Brazil. We are one people and one country,” he said.

The president promised to combat fake news, disinformation and hate speech, in addition to valuing dialogue. “May we remain united next year, walking together towards the construction of an increasingly developed, more fraternal and fair country for all families”.

Generous harvest

Lula once again said that 2023 was a year of rebuilding and planting, and stated that conditions had been created for a generous harvest in 2024, highlighting the return of social policies such as Bolsa Família; the growth of the Gross Domestic Product, above what economists expected; and the creation of 2 million formal jobs.

“The minimum wage rose again above inflation and more than 80% of professional categories also saw a real increase. We approve equal pay between men and women. Equal work, equal pay,” she recalled.

The president also praised the approval of the tax reform and the taxation of the super rich and described that the new system corrects an injustice, making those who earn more pay more tax, and those who earn less pay less.

Ninth world economy

Brazil's international projection on the international stage was also highlighted in the Natal speech. According to Lula, the country was once again heard in the most important international forums, on topics such as combating hunger, inequality, the search for peace and tackling the climate emergency.

With the growth of the economy, he recalled that Brazilian GDP has become the ninth largest in the world, rising from 12th position.

In the speech, the president also defended that his government consolidated Brazil's role as a global power in the production of renewable energy and promoted a reduction in deforestation in the Amazon.

“In 2024, we will work hard to exceed, once again, all expectations,” said Lula, who stated that the 2023/2-24 Harvest Plan is the biggest in history, and that the New Industrial Policy and the new PAC will generate more jobs and better wages.