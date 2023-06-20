US-China relations are “on the right track,” President Joe Biden said after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing.

(You can read: Blinken lowers the tension between the US and China on a trip that few bet on)

Following an event in California on climate, Biden told reporters that “Blinken did an excellent job.” This is the first visit by a head of US diplomacy to that country since 2018. “We are on the right track,” added the president.

(We recommend: ‘TikTok is subject to an uncomfortable degree of control by the Chinese government’: Fick)

Chinese President Xi Jinping also applauded this Monday for the “progress” between Beijing and Washington during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited the Asian power to try to ease tensions.

In a symbolic gesture, the Chinese head of state received Blinken in the Great Hall of the People, the monumental building that serves to welcome foreign dignitaries in Tiananmen Square.

(Keep reading: Chinese FM to visit US after ‘constructive’ talks with Antony Blinken)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qin Gang, China’s Foreign Minister.

“I hope Secretary Blinken will bring a positive outcome to the stabilization of China-US relations through this visit,” Xi told his interlocutor.

“The two sides made progress and found common ground on various specific points,” which were not specified, Xi said, calling the progress “a very good thing,” according to a video broadcast by CCTV public television.

The interview came on the second and final day of Blinken’s visit to China, the first in nearly five years by a secretary of state. Both parties reduced, however, the prospects for a possible great reconciliation.

Blinken claimed that The United States and China want to “stabilize” their relations, although he remains “clear” about the underlying bilateral disagreements.

(Also read: What did Xi Jinping and Bill Gates talk about during their meeting in Beijing?)

“We are under no illusions about the challenges of managing this relationship. There are many issues on which we deeply, even vehemently, disagree,” he said. “We have made progress and we are moving forward,” the person in charge told the press. But “none of these issues will be resolved in a single visit,” he added.

Another positive sign: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has accepted an invitation to travel to the United States, at a date yet to be determined.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING