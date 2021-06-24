It was the news that the Balearics had been waiting for; the British government announced last night that the Balearics would be on Britain’s “Green List” from next Wednesday which would allow travel without too many restrictions and no quarantine on return.

The announcement was broadly welcomed by the Balearic tourist industry with many hotels still closed because of the lack of British tourists.

In an empty Magalluf the announcement was met with cheers.

“Malta and the Balearic Islands will be added to England’s green list of places that are safe to visit without requiring quarantine on return, British transport minister Grant Shapps said.

“Six countries including Tunisia and Haiti will be put on the red list,” Shapps said on Twitter.

He added that British residents who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not have to isolate when traveling from countries on the amber list, according to government plans that will be explained in more detail next month.