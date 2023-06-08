There are no Mexicans in the stands, we are all on the field; there are no Mexicans in the seats, we are all on stage.

We are responsible for national events, because we are protagonists, we are actors, we influence with our actions or with our omissions.

In the last elections in the states of Mexico and Coahuila, the entire Mexican and Coahuila electorate participated: some fulfilled their responsibility and went to cast their vote to select their leaders, and others left their fate in the hands of those who went to the polls. .

But in the end everyone is responsible for their actions and everyone will suffer the consequences, for better or worse; but no one can blame someone else for what happens, everyone was on the court, in the game, some decided to give the ball to the one next to them, that was their way of playing, while others decided to take sides and play in favor of whom they considered better.

That was the game and everyone played it, each one in their own way, but everyone played it and the final results will be a consequence of the way they all decided to play.

We are all on the field, in the middle of the game, if someone decides to throw themselves face down on it, giving up making an effort, it is their right, but they will also have given up the right to complain if someone steps on them in the heat of the game itself.

In this nation, as has been stressed before, there is no place for spectators, we are all actors, and that role cannot be waived.

For a dignified and United Mexico, let’s make a pact to try to play our best cards.

Thank you.

Los Mochis, Sin, June 7, 2023