German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted on Saturday that the measures arranged due to the coronavirus pandemic represent a “great effort” for families, but at the same time asked a little more patience and warned that the country “He is not yet ready to reopen kindergartens and schools” despite a slight drop in cases.

“Let’s avoid contact and, when it cannot be avoided, let’s keep our distance, follow the hygiene rules and use masks,” the leader emphasized in her weekly podcast.

Germany maintains a number of restrictions that will continue at least until February 14 and from today the travel ban from countries affected by virus mutations.

“We are not yet ready to be able to reopen kindergartens and schools,” Merkel said about the situation in these establishments, which have been closed since mid-December.

“We are doing everything possible to be able to reopen the nurseries and schools first, to give children back a part of their daily life and ease the burden on families, “he said.

Germany registered in the last 24 hours 12,321 coronavirus cases and 794 deaths linked to Covid-19, a slight drop compared to the numbers of previous days, the public channel DW specified today.

However, Merkel stressed that while the number of infections is decreasingAt the same time there is also a very real danger from highly contagious variants of the virus.

“So we have to be careful and cautious as we move forward in the next few weeks,” he said.

Merkel highlighted the great strength required by parents to care for and teach children at home. “In the Government we are very aware of how hard daily life is at this time for many parents and children. None of us underestimate it,” he said in statements reproduced by the Europa Press news agency.

The chancellor also pointed out that it is very “bitter” that children and young people currently have to do without many things that are so important at this stage of their lives, such as meeting friends or playing sports.

In this regard, he said that next Thursday he will continue with online dialogues with citizens and exchange opinions with mothers and fathers about their experiences during the pandemic.

With information from Télam.