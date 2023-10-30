Time: Zelensky angry over declining Western interest in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was angry about the decline in Western interest in Ukraine after a visit to the United States. About it told Time magazine columnist Simon Schuster.

The journalist spoke with the Ukrainian leader and his advisers after his visit to Washington on September 21. Zelensky said then that he felt tired not only from leading the state during the fighting, but also from the need to convince Western allies that they should continue to support Kyiv.

Shuster noted that Time correspondents were trying to understand how Ukraine would respond to signals received from the United States, including the need to fight corruption within its own government, as well as waning enthusiasm for further Western assistance.

On my first day in Kyiv, I asked one person from his circle how the president was feeling. The answer came without the slightest hesitation: “Angry.” Simon Schuster Time journalist

Earlier, ex-adviser to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin said that Ukraine has no choice but to make peace before the New Year. In his opinion, new circumstances related to the conflict in the Middle East and the inability of the West to continue assistance to Kyiv make the defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces inevitable.

Zelensky feels betrayed by Western allies

An official close to Zelensky told Time that the Ukrainian leader feels betrayed by his Western allies as interest in the former Soviet republic wanes.

The usual sparkle of optimism, a sense of humor, the desire to enliven a meeting in the war room with a joke or a witty anecdote – all this has not been preserved. Now he comes, gets information, gives orders and leaves official from Zelensky’s entourage

Earlier, American journalist Natalie Morris expressed the opinion that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was offended that Western politicians and the press began to pay less attention to him.

Zelensky is spending every effort to convince the West of Ukraine’s victory

Simon Schuster quoted the words of Vladimir Zelensky that all his efforts are spent on convincing the West of Ukraine’s victory.

No one believes in our victory as much as I do. Nobody. This takes all your strength, all your energy. Do you understand? It takes a lot away Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that many European countries are tired of Ukraine, but they continue to support Kyiv by inertia, trying to convince themselves of victory on the battlefield. The minister added that Europe is engaged in self-hypnosis, believing that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will supposedly be able to win the conflict.

Zelensky’s aides are afraid to tell him the truth about the situation at the front

One of Zelensky’s aides told a Time journalist that the Ukrainian leader is deluding himself that Kyiv is winning on the battlefield. Such confidence against the backdrop of failures at the front worries his immediate circle, but no one dares to say so.

He is deceiving himself. We have no more options, we are not winning. But try telling him about it Zelensky’s assistant

Earlier, former adviser to US President Ronald Reagan, Doug Bandow, noted that Kyiv’s refusal to negotiate peace with Russia could have dire consequences for the West. According to the expert, due to Zelensky’s refusal to negotiate, the only way to win for Kyiv is to involve its allies in hostilities. However, this will be fatal for the West, since Russia has an advantage in a war of attrition, the expert is sure.

Zelensky refuses to acknowledge the difficulties of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front

According to Zelensky’s aides, the president refuses to acknowledge the difficulties of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front. People around him expect serious changes in strategy and major shake-ups in the Ukrainian leader’s team.

It will be necessary to fire at least one minister and a general in order to shift responsibility for the slow progress at the front, one of the Time journalist’s interlocutors noted.

He said some frontline commanders had begun to refuse orders to attack, even if they came directly from the presidential administration.

The Ukrainian officer explained to Simon Schuster that the military had no other choice. For example, in October, the political leadership of Kyiv demanded an operation to “return” Gorlovka. In response, the command asked what the soldiers should do to do this.

They have neither men nor weapons. Where are the weapons? Where is the artillery? Where are the recruits? Ukrainian officer

According to Zelensky’s aide, even if Western allies provide all the weapons they promised, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will not have enough people to use them.

“People steal like there is no tomorrow.” Zelensky’s adviser spoke about corruption in Ukraine

Zelensky’s adviser said that in recent months the problem of corruption has strained Kyiv’s relations with many of its allies. On the eve of the president’s visit to Washington, the White House prepared a list of anti-corruption reforms that Ukraine should carry out. The journalist’s interlocutor emphasized that these were not proposals, but conditions that turned out to be aimed at the very top of the state hierarchy.

To allay US concerns, Zelensky took several drastic steps, including firing Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov. At the same time, assistants to the Ukrainian leader noted that the head of the department was not personally involved in receiving bribes, but failed to maintain order in the ministry.

Zelensky, in turn, issued strict instructions to employees, creating the appearance of a fight against corruption, which led many to complain of bureaucratic paralysis and low morale as control over their work tightened, said one of the employees of the presidential administration of Ukraine.

Don’t buy anything. Don’t take a vacation. Just sit at your desk, be quiet and work employee of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine

According to Simon Schuster, he naively assumed that against the backdrop of anti-corruption measures, officials would “think twice before taking a bribe or embezzling public funds.” However, one of Zelensky’s advisers dispelled his beliefs.

Simon, you’re wrong. People steal like there’s no tomorrow advisor to Zelensky

Against this backdrop, Kyiv’s reputation suffered significant damage; Western allies were already aware of a number of corruption scandals, the adviser added.

In turn, Zelensky, in a conversation with a journalist, acknowledged the threat that corruption poses to Ukraine and its relations with Western allies. The President emphasized that the fight against this phenomenon is one of his main priorities.

At the same time, the head of state added that some Western countries have an incentive to exaggerate the problem, since this gives them a reason to stop financial support.

It is wrong for them to cover up their failure to help Ukraine by making these accusations Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Earlier it became known that Zelensky, off the record, demanded that media representatives stop raising the topic of corruption in their materials while the fighting was going on. This was stated by ZN.UA editor-in-chief Yulia Mostova.

Prior to this, Russian President Vladimir Putin assessed the level of corruption in Ukraine as very high.