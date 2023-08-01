A couple of months ago, everything was happiness in the environment of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara.The Serbian Paunovic connected from the first moment with the rojiblanca fans; He didn’t need much time to understand the idiosyncrasies of Mexican soccer and compete at the top from minute zero.
He finished within the first four places in the general classification, so he advanced directly to the league. In the quarterfinals he faced his staunch rival: the Guadalajara Atlas.
And although they lost the first leg, they won the second leg by the slightest difference and advanced to the semifinals. There they met the eagles of america: his second classic in less than fifteen days. They lost at home and arrived at the Azteca stadium with a very heavy slab.
At a certain point the cause seemed lost for Guadalajara, but Paunovic and his boys were patient and turned the score around. Chivas entered the final for the Mexican championship.
pitted tigersthey drew a valuable draw from the ‘Volcán’ Universitario and in the second leg everything seemed defined from the twentieth minute, since they already won it 2-0 and it was not seen where Robert Dante Siboldi’s men could harm them.
But something happened in the second half, and with goals from André-Pierre Gignac, Sebastián Córdova and captain Guido Pizarro, Chivas lost the final at home and had to settle for second place. In the league tournament, things started well for Paunovic’s team.
However, in the Leagues Cup they failed miserably, getting knocked out in the first round and unleashing any amount of taunting from the fans to the other teams. This would be less relevant if the players and coaching staff had packed their bags and left in complete silence. But Paunovic declared in a press conference that he felt ashamed. Furthermore, he threw several darts against his own team.
‘Honestly, we lost the game, as much as Kansas has played a great game, especially the first part, I was embarrassed by the bath they gave us; in the second part we improved, but it was not enough, it is a great proof of the strength of the group. When you have a tournament like this, mediocre, many doubts are created, but I still have a thousand percent confidence in the group… We are not at the level of competing internationally with these teams at the moment, but we have the CONCACAF competition in six months and this it serves to learn that we have to reach a next level’.
