Many Venezuelan opposition members have begun to gather in Las Mercedes, the district of Caracas where the opposition Democratic Unitary Platform ended its electoral campaign just a week ago, to protest against the proclamation of Nicolás Maduro as president of the country. The cries against the alleged fraud at the polls are combined with those demanding to know the situation of the more than a thousand people arrested in recent days by the security forces.

The main avenue of Las Mercedes and the surrounding streets are filled with protesters, who carry signs with slogans such as ‘We are not terrorists’ and ‘We are people of peace’. Media linked to the government speak of hundreds of participants, while other sources count them in the thousands and praise a response that was “unexpected” to a certain extent. Police shielding, threats of arrest and persistent rumours of possible serious episodes of violence had sown discouragement about attendance among some local organisers. There are many families with children and elderly people.

The protesters are awaiting the presence of María Corina Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia, the two opposition leaders who have gone into hiding or into hiding in anticipation of being arrested or, as in the case of Freddy Superlano, leader of the progressive party Voluntad Popular, captured by a group of hooded men. Specifically, Superlano’s wife demanded on Friday “proof of life” for her husband, whose whereabouts have been unknown since Tuesday, when his captors (allegedly agents of presidential security or paramilitaries) took him out of the car and took him away in a van.

Aurora Silva, his wife, has visited all the detention centres, as well as the police stations in Caracas and the headquarters of the Intelligence Directorate without obtaining any information. The first vice president of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, Diosdado Cabello, considered number two of Chavismo, has made fun of Superlano’s disappearance by spreading a message on social networks where he assures that he is “detained and speaking very well.” Diosdado has also warned that the Government has information and conversations that will allow the arrest of “ten more opposition leaders” in the next few hours, including Machado and González. “We are going to screw them, we are going to screw them,” he repeated on television.

The United Socialist Party is the one calling for the march in support of Maduro that this evening intends to gather tens of thousands of supporters in front of the Miraflores Palace, the seat of the Government, from which Maduro has only left in a very limited way. The government supporters want to denounce the “acts of fascism” of the opposition and praise “the triumph of peace” after Maduro’s presidential proclamation.

The National Police monitor the streets where the opposition march is taking place.



The Bolivarian National Police and mixed patrols made up of agents and soldiers are not only monitoring Caracas, but also the main regional capitals of the country, where the opposition has also called for demonstrations. The risk is very present. The UN and Amnesty International have warned the Chavista regime not to use repression against these marches and to let “human rights prevail,” according to one of the organizations that monitors the demonstrations remotely.

The opposition protests claim Edmundo González’s victory in the elections, despite the fact that the National Electoral Commission gave Maduro the victory with 52%. However, the result has not been legitimized by the Carter Center, the international foundation that sent observers to the electoral process and has detected numerous irregularities, nor by the European Union, the OAS, the United States and a dozen countries in the American region.

María Corina Machado released a message on Saturday in which she points out how critics of Chavismo “today came out to meet us in the streets of Venezuela. With the pride of being Venezuelan. With the satisfaction of having achieved victory. With the determination that no one will be able to steal what we achieved. With the confidence that the truth that the entire world already recognizes will prevail.” The opposition leader hopes that the demonstrations will take place with “organization, discipline and in peace, because we are part of a historic civic movement” and invites “our children, our parents and our brothers to participate in them, because this fight is to have all our families united in Venezuela.”