Just before the confinement, two fascinating exhibitions looked behind the scenes of sectors of activity employing shadow workers, the invisible, as they say today.

The Jeu de Paume made us discover what is hidden behind the production of image flows; Maison Robert-Doisneau de Gentilly, the bottom line of the logistics sector, a term bringing together activities intended to organize the storage and transport of raw materials, components for industry and goods, from their places of manufacture to at their places of consumption …

Portraits of non-places, on the outskirts of cities

If the first – a real scenographic feat – only lasted a few weeks because of the summer work planned in the establishment, the second, under the title “We are not robots” has resumed, for our happiness, until September 20.

Co-produced with the urban planning laboratory of the University of Paris-Est / Marne-la-Vallée and the Graph-CMI of Carcassonne, the exhibition recreates, on two floors, a sociological and photographic survey carried out in France and Germany between 2017 and 2019 in three large warehouses supplying supermarkets and a solar panel manufacturer.

Three women, Cécile Cuny, Nathalie Mohadjer and Hortense Soichet, all photographers and researchers in sociology and uses of the image, got down to this collective project in two parts: first, non-places, on the outskirts of towns of Marne-la-Vallée, Orléans, Kassel, which house these activities in impersonal or prefabricated hangars. Then, gleaned here and there in the parking lot of the industrial area of ​​Dietzenbach, close-ups of details in bright colors …

13% of blue collar employment in France

The decor thus set, can then be highlighted handlers, forklift operators, storekeepers. Often filmed from behind or in profile, they have agreed to pose in places linked to their personal history: sad dehumanized industrial zones where they smoke a cigarette and make their phone calls …

This sector represents 13% of blue-collar employment in France. However, everything happens as if its growing automation, in a just-in-time fashion, organized the invisibility of its actors all the more.

Taking the opposite view of the discourse on the disappearance of the working class, this exhibition shows that workers’ work, far from disappearing, is being redeployed in new places and remains attached to the industrial world, which owes only a semantic pirouette. to now be part of the tertiary sector …