Nyamut Gai lost everything four years ago when militias stormed his village in South Sudan, the country in northeast Africa racked by civil war, famine and floods.

Desperate, she and her family fled more than 900 kilometers north across the border into Sudan, where she worked as a laborer in the capital, Khartoum. But then, In mid-April, a war broke out in Sudan between rival army factions, forcing her to move once again.

While she and her family made the week-long journey by foot and bus from Khartoum, her one-month-old son died of hunger. When she finally crossed the border into South Sudan, her 3-year-old son succumbed to measles.

“We’re not out of the woods anywhere” Gai, 28, said on a recent morning in a congested, muddy aid center in Renk, a town in South Sudan.

The war in Sudan has triggered an exodus of people who years ago fled a civil war in South Sudan. But they are returning to a country still mired in political instability, economic stagnation and a humanitarian crisis — many of them without homes to return to.

Sudan fell into chaos almost five months ago, when a rivalry between General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army leader, and Lt. General Mohamed Hamdan, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, erupted into a country-wide war. country.

The fighting has precipitated a humanitarian crisis that has left millions of people in Sudan, a nation of 46 million people, facing shortages of food, water, medicine and electricity. Thousands of people have been killed and wounded in the conflict, the United Nations, Sudanese officials and aid agencies estimate.

The war in Sudan has displaced more than 5.2 million people, the UN refugee agency reports, and more than a million of them have flooded into neighboring countries that face their own economic and political challenges.

One of those countries is South Sudan, which has received more than 250 thousand people. Inter-communal violence, food shortages and devastating floods continue to plague the country, and many South Sudanese are now fleeing the war in Sudan only to begin a new ordeal in their homeland.

“They are starting from scratch,” said Albino Akol Atak, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management of South Sudan.

At the Joda border crossing, almost 2,000 people, most of them South Sudanese, trudge through every day. Many arrive after weeks of walking or driving through territory teeming with thieves and paramilitary forces who, they say, took their phones and food, sexually assaulted women and beat men.

After being processed, New arrivals are taken by buses to a transit center about 60 kilometers away, in Renk. Designed to accommodate 3,000 people, the center now houses twice that number.

During a recent visit, people were crammed into a muddy field with limited access to showers or bathrooms. Some families built shelters with tarps or sheets. Others were sitting outdoors, braving 90-degree heat during the day and deluges of rain at night. The air was filled with the cries of sick and hungry children.

Crisis funding has not kept pace with growing needs. Donor nations — focused on Ukraine and other crises — have pledged only 20 percent of the $1 billion needed to support those fleeing violence this year.

“The very low levels of funding in response to the Sudan emergency are truly a disgrace”said Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Nearly 700,000 severely malnourished children are at risk of dying in Sudan, the United Nations says, and some 500 children have died of hunger, reports Save the Children, an aid organization.

On a recent day, more than 600 people crowded onto a barge heading from Renk to Malakal, a town in South Sudan’s Upper Nile State. Many of them were eager to begin the day trip, but said they were worried about what lay ahead.

Gai said he would soon be on a similar boat and return to his village near Bentiu. He wondered how the farm he left behind was doing or what the future held for his three remaining children.

“I never want to go back to Sudan,” he said. “But I know where I’m going won’t be easy.”

ABDI LATIF DAHIR. THE NEW YORK TIMES