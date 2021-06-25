Deputy Attorney General Luiza Frischeisen, leader of the triple list, said in an interview with Newspaper O Globo that the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) cannot be “a way to something else” and stated that we must not settle for “small authoritarianism” in the use of law.

The assistant attorney is the 1st woman to lead the triple list. In 2019, Bolsonaro appointed Augusto Aras to the position – the attorney general had not been elected by his peers. Once again, the president of the Republic sends signals that he will ignore the triple list, breaking the practice begun in 2003 with former president Lula (PT).

“The triple list is the affirmation of our internal democracy, so we feel the historic duty to participate, even if the external environment may not seem friendly. 70% of prosecutors participated. It is a way of evaluating the current attorney general’s mandate. People want coherence in their actions”, said Luiza Frischeisen.

Regarding Bolsonaro’s attitude, the assistant attorney said that “when the president does not consider it, he points out that he does not want to dialogue with society”.

Frischeisen also added that the PGR could have been more proactive about acting on issues such as the pandemic. “Perhaps some inquiries should have been made more quickly”, he added.

