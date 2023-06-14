Elmar Nascimento declares that the party will not nominate a name for Tourism without the approval of the government

The leader of União Brasil in the Chamber, deputy Elmar Nascimento (BA), said this Tuesday (June 13, 2023) that the party will not demand “anything” and will not even put “the knife on nobody’s neck” to charge an exchange in charge of the Ministry of Tourism. He declared that the “timing” about the possible change is from the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and that there has not yet been a “nod” from the government.

“The timing is up to President Lula. We’re not going to put a knife to anyone’s neck. We will not demand anything from anyone. The government knows the most appropriate moment”, he said in an interview with journalists in the Chamber.

He made the statement after more than 3 hours of a meeting of the party’s deputies. The bench meets weekly on Tuesdays. This afternoon, however, the meeting was extended after the announcement of the permanence of the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneiro, in office.

“We will not indicate what was not requested. So far there has been no nod from the government, and I think it would not be correct, it would not be ethical to do so with Minister Daniela [Carneiro] in charge“, he said.

Earlier this Tuesday (June 13), in an interview with GloboNewsthe deputy stated that the permanence of the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneiro, in the government as a representative of União Brasil is “completely contradictory”. It also confirmed the Celso Sabino (União-PA) as chosen by the bench to eventually replace it.

The expectation of allies of the president and members of União Brasil was that the minister would lose the position due to pressure from the party. In April, Daniela asked to leave União Brasil. The case is under analysis at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court. This is the main reason the party wants to leave it.

Elmar stated that it is a consensus on the bench that the distribution of ministries directed to the acronym and their holders was not done correctly. He, however, defends that an eventual exchange in Tourism be made after the situation of Daniela Carneiro is resolved.

“It is not possible to go over her head and deal with nominations, nominations and any ministry without first resolving this with her.“, he said.

OTHER UNION FOLDER

In addition to Tourism, União Brasil is in charge of two other portfolios: Regional Integration, of Waldez Goes, and Communications, from Juscelino Filho. Góes, however, is not affiliated with União Brasil, but with PDT. He is counted as part of the party’s quota, because he was nominated by Senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP).

“About the ministry, who has the legitimacy to choose a minister, appoint a minister, dismiss a minister is President Lula when. If he feels he must, he’ll call us. There is an agreement between us and the government that the way it was concluded at the beginning of the term was not the most appropriate because there was no legitimation from the bench”, said Elmar.

In April, the minister asked to leave União Brasil under accusations of harassment by the party’s national directorate. She wants to leave the party for just cause so as not to lose her mandate as a federal deputy for breaking party loyalty, as determined by the Law 9096 of 1995.

There is for Daniela Carneiro, a window of opportunity, through the electoral reform approved in 2021 by Congress. The minister intends to join the Republicans, the same party as her husband, Waguinho, mayor of Belford Roxo. However, the caption has already said that it will not go to the base of the government.