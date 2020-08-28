Since Monday, the prefecture has decided to close 17 establishments in the naturist village of Cap d’Agde for a period of fifteen days due to numerous cases of coronavirus.

Blue sky and 30 degrees and yet, it’s time to tidy up for Karim Issartel, director of Waiki Beach, a restaurant, bar and swimming pool in the heart of the naturist village in Cap d’Agde. “We are prematurely bringing our closure forward, explains the director of the establishment. It consists of putting everything in winter: the kitchen, the beach, the sound equipment, etc … “

Since Monday August 24, 17 establishments in the naturist village of Cap d’Agde are closed by prefectural decision for a period of fifteen days. The decree follows very significant reports of coronavirus contamination among people who have visited the naturist village, up to 30% over a day. A very localized health situation, but which has economic consequences throughout the seaside resort.

At Waiki Beach, which employs 25 people, up to 500 people can meet on certain evenings. Like the 17 other establishments that closed, he had received a first warning from the health authorities. So even if the closure only lasts two weeks, Karim Issartel prefers to stop his season because the customers have left: “We’re not going to lie to each other, it’s catastrophic. I think we’re losing 50% of our turnover, and that hurts the whole resort.”

Two kilometers from the naturist village, in the city center, Mélanie Blouet manages the Bellevue hotel. She is a member of the Cap d’Agde hoteliers club. “We had a few cancellations”, she says.

Every day, each hotelier has calls from customers who, following the images they have seen on TV, are worried about the spread of the coronavirus in Cap d’Agde.Mélanie Blouet, hotel managerto franceinfo

These tourism professionals are now worried about the consequences for the month of September, like Anne-Lise Babau, at the Flamand rose restaurant located next to the naturist sector: “I’m afraid that there will be cancellations of reservations at the residences all around La Roquille beach because people don’t necessarily understand that the naturist camp and the rest of Cap d’Agde are different. That would be silly. to lose the month of September. “

The naturist sector of Cap d’Agde, with its private access, represents less than a fifth of the 250,000 summer inhabitants. It matters a lot in terms of image, but the mayor of Agde, Gilles d’Ettore, wishes to put the prefect’s decision into perspective: “Since we had a lot of contamination recorded on the first screenings, I can understand it. Seventeen establishments out of 300, it is a tiny minority that did not respect the rules related to Covid-19.

I always fear through this type of decision that everyone will end up being put in the same bag.Gilles d’Ettore, Mayor of Agdeto franceinfo

A question of image all the more important as 60% of tourists in the naturist village come from abroad, and constitute the most affluent part of the resort’s clientele.