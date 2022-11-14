He did it again! Sergio Alejandro Verduzco Rubiera, better known as ‘Platanito’, is a 50-year-old comedian who uses sensitive topics of public interest to make jokes in his presentations.

On this occasion, Debanhi Escobar’s parents indicated that they will act legally against the comedian, for a joke related to the death of their daughter.

A couple of years ago, the comedian made a “joke” on the subject of the tragedy that occurred at the ABC Nursery in 2009 in Hermosillo, Sonora, where 49 children died and more than a hundred were seriously injured.

Not satisfied with touching sensitive topics and making fun of them, a few days ago he joked about the femicide of Debahni Escobar.

‘If you don’t have any more material, come and talk to me’

Debanhi’s father, Mario Escobar, announced on his Instagram account that they are upset with the comedian, for profiting from sensitive issues: “It’s not worth making fun of other people’s pain, Platanito. We are here to face you.”

Debanhi’s mother, Susana Escobar Bazaldúa, sent a message to “Platanito” saying that he has not put himself in his shoes, because if he were in his place it would be annoying. She also asked to respect the people who have lost their lives.

“What’s that you go around saying”that Debanhi was in a cistern and how come he drowned if there is no water in Monterrey?. Oh my God! What you are doing is a joke “, were his words.

“If you don’t have any more material, come and talk to me. That’s why they kicked you out of Mexico. We are upset. I don’t know if you were drugged, intoxicated, in your five senses. It must have consequences for you, Platanito,” Mario Escobar told “Platanito.”

Debanhi’s parents will act legally

Debanhi’s parents express their anger at the comedian’s comments about their daughter just as they are going through a sensitive legal process.

See also Twelve sweet, helpless residents drowned: 'Keep wondering if I could have done more' We are not going to leave each other, Platanito (…) You are a coward. And the mother still lies to the one who uploads it

“Planita, we are upset with you for re-victimizing Debanhi, for making jokes that are irrelevant, we have the video. We are going to talk to our lawyers, we are going to proceed“.

They advised the comedian to perform other types of shows so as not to profit from the pain of others.

They concluded that “little joke“It’s going to have its consequences,”we will not remain silent“.

In addition, they asked the entire population to stop following the humorist’s accounts so that, in his words, he would stop hurting with his jokes.

El Universal (Mexico) / GDA