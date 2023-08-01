Republican Dan Crenshaw, who presented an initiative to endorse the use of force by the US Army against the Mexican cartels that carry fentanyl, told the Spanish newspaper The country that “No one is saying that we are going to invade Mexico and send in tanks.” He adds that “obviously, we are going to respect the sovereignty of Mexico.”.

He mentions that “President López Obrador knows that we are not going to invade Mexico. He is not a stupid guy, but he wanted… I don’t know, I don’t know why he attacked me. I don’t know if it’s good for his party or for his politics.

He knows that we are not talking about unilateral operations in Mexico. And the Democrats know that too. They are liars.

“He knows we’re not talking about unilateral operations in Mexico. And the Democrats know that too. They’re liars. That’s why he wanted to talk. I want people to know exactly what we’re talking about, an alliance, cooperation.”

Crenshaw, 39, was a US Navy SEAL. He was deployed to Afghanistan, where he was wounded in combat and lost his right eye to an explosive device. He began his political career as an aide to Congressman Pete Sessions. In the 2018 election, he was chosen to replace Ted Poe, who retired. The son of a petroleum engineer, Crenshaw lived in Ecuador and Colombia, where he learned to speak Spanish.

In the interview with The country mentions that “Mexico has the most dangerous cartels in the world. They are large armies. They have more money than ISIS and Al-Qaeda. The Mexicans are our neighbors and we do not have any cooperation with them. Why? Because AMLO does not want to. I don’t get it. He talks about campaigning against me in the next election, which, by the way, is illegal and makes me laugh a little bit. It’s not how one should talk to an ally. Mexico and the United States are. Mexico and, Texas especially are very close allies. We have a close culture and history. We are all on the same team.”

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico.

A matter of national security

The Republican indicates that in the fight against cartels “we are talking about a matter of national security for both countries”.

He adds that “what has changed a lot in recent years is that the cartels are not only sending marijuana, cocaine and heroin. Now they are sending poison in drugs, such as fentanyl (…)” and says that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador “believes that he does not have a problem with fentanyl. We all know that is not true and that there is a lot of fentanyl in Mexico, not only in illegal drugs, but also in pharmacies. There is fentanyl everywhere.”

Regarding consumption, he indicates that “the problem is that many talk about consumption, but it is just an excuse to do nothing. They focus on a problem that is impossible to solve, because you are dealing with human nature. Tell me how to change It’s human nature and I’m sure we’ll make a lot of money. But we can’t change that. People want to destroy themselves, they get addicted, it’s a much bigger problem. And I’m not going to let this be used as an excuse to do nothing against those who really create the problem.”

Crenshaw describes that “if we are going to help Mexico, it will be with a relationship between the military. It is a legal step, simply so that we can cooperate with the Mexican Army if they invite us. That is the second step. López Obrador has to ask for help I don’t understand why AMLO reacted like that against me, I never said that we were going to invade Mexico. That’s nonsense.”

Mention that “It’s not enough to focus on the ringleaders, you also have to fight the middlemen.” In the fight against organized crime, he says, “the drug traffickers are at war against Mexico, but we are not at war against them. That is the problem. I am not saying that Mexico does nothing. Obviously, there are operations. I met with these Sedena officials who are fighting the cartels every day, but they need more support. Meanwhile, their leader, AMLO, is saying that there is no such problem in Mexico. How do they feel, the Mexicans who are fighting to the billboards every day?”

On migration, in an interview with The country, denies that the installation of the buoys in the Rio Grande is an inhumane act. “What is inhumane is crossing into our country without documents.” He adds that the border wall “is not the solution, it is a solution in certain parts.”

EL UNIVERSAL (MEXICO) / GDA