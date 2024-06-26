Mexico City.– Gerardo Fernández Noroña assured that he will not break with the movement, after no one echoed his demand to lead the Morena bench in the Senate.

In a dialogue via zoom and in a radio interview, the still federal deputy advocated for the application of a survey to the people so that they can decide whether the leadership of the parliamentary group corresponds to him or to Adán Augusto López Hernández.

“We are not going to fight over charges, but I am claiming what I consider my right,” he explained.

Fernández Noroña insisted that, as a “corcholata”, he had occupied third place in the poll to appoint Morena’s standard bearer to the Presidency and that, given the political agreement agreed upon, he had to coordinate the parliamentary group in the Senate.

A user asked him if he would lead the opposition within Morena and Fernández Noroña pointed out: “I am part of this movement. I am not going to turn my back on this movement. I am not the opposition: we have fought for years to get to where we are. It is lost who in good faith says that we are going to break up…”

The deputy said that he would support President López Obrador until the last second of his administration and until the last second of Claudia Sheinbaum’s Government.

In any case, Gerardo Fernández Noroña said that he was not going to take his finger off the line in pursuing his goal.

“I say: let’s not get into a problem. Let’s do an open survey of the people and see who should lead the coordination and nothing happens, but I believe we will solve this well,” he proposed.

“The media,” he replied, “want to see blood, but I am not going to divide nor am I going to be in any position that is going to put the people’s movement above. But I am simply saying that there are agreements that must be honored.”