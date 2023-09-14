THE PRESIDENT DID NOT like the numbers that the Ministry of Finance presented to himregard of what it would have to pay to private companies to buy back the nine hospitals it has in partnership.

On Monday we addressed that topic here: they are the Tapachula General Hospital, the Bahía Banderas General Hospital, the Mérida Hospital Clinic, the Tepic General Hospital and the CdMx General Hospital.

He too General Hospital of Villahermosa, the High Specialty Hospital of Ciudad Victoria, the Regional High Specialty Hospital of Bajío and the High Specialty Hospital of Ixtapaluca.

Yesterday he stood up at his conference morning to unleash all his fury: “They built hospitals that cost a billion pesos and received contracts to be paid 20 billion,” he snapped.

And the Public-Private Partnership contracts that were delivered during the six-year terms of Vicente Fox, Felipe Calderón and predominantly in that of Enrique Peña, require million-dollar payments.

He federal government would have to honor in a horizon of 20 years a total payment of 93 billion pesos for the nine IMSS and ISSSTE hospitals that the private companies built and equipped.

But to the regime of the 4T He did not like the amount and ordered appraisals to be made to escape the commitment of the neoliberal governments and came up with a happy account of 5 thousand 242 million 182 thousand pesos.

It is the value of those nine hospitalswhich contrasts with what is obliged to pay annually to private companies for the management of those same properties: 5,651 million pesos.

If the Public-Private Partnerships intact that were signed in the three previous six-year terms, the government would be paying 16 times more to private concessionaires.

“We are proposing to them, on very good terms, because it is not canceling their contracts: we no longer want to continue paying you year after year for 20 years what is in the contract, which is a lot,” he warned.

But the private parties do not agree with the financial runs of the Ministry of Finance, led by Rogelio Ramírez de la O, and asked, rather, for a downward adjustment to their compensation.

“No, no: even if we cut them by half, it is still a lot. “I take this opportunity to send you the message,” he said yesterday. Presidentwho starts from the principle that contracts are leonine.

“Things have already changed: when they gave you the contract you were one of the favorites, that has already changed, now the favorite children are the Mexicans, it is the people,” said the tenant of the National Palace.

“We are not going to expropriate your hospital, we are not going to leave you with nothing; We are going to do an appraisal, with all your equipment, and we will pay you, and we will pay you now, in cash, not in small installments. And we will remain friends, in holy peace.”

This is the Tabasco native’s way of negotiating. And whoever does not agree, let him face the consequences.

THE PROJECT OF Minister Arturo Zaldívar, which was voted favorably by his colleagues Margarita Ríos-Farjat and Alfredo GutiérrezOrtiz-Mena of the First Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, which condemned Invex, of Juan Guichard, to pay almost 100 million dollars to Banobras, that Jorge Mendoza directs, for failing in his fiduciary duty, we already told him that it is a terrible sign for that figure and sets a very important precedent for other multimillion-dollar files that are being litigated and that we have explained here. This is the case of the lawsuit of the sisters Viviana, Carmen and Gabriela GarzaDelgado, heirs of the founder of Grupo Alfa, Roberto Garza Sada, who claim about one billion dollars from Santander de Ana Botín for failing to comply with their fiduciary duty. Or the case of Rafael Zaga Tawil, who denounced Héctor Madero’s Actinver for the same issue, in his billion-peso lawsuit with the brothers Moisés, André and Max El-Mann. The Court’s precedent would agree with the Garzas and Zaga.

SPEAKING OF THE El-Manns, I update you that the investments of Donald Trump’s son-in-law, the famous financial businessman Jared Kushner, will not go as much to Quintana Roo, specifically to the Riviera Maya, as I had informed you. The place that will benefit from, we are told, around a billion dollars from Kushner’s fund, Affinity Partners, will be Los Cabos. There is talk of the construction of about four grand tourism hotels. It sounds logical, because whoever is going to develop them, E-Group, of the same Moisés, André and Max El-Mann, does not have a predominant presence in that tourist destination that is growing rapidly with high-level complexes, such as Four Seasons, Viceroy, Nobu , Waldorf Astoria, One Only Palmillas, Montage, Soho Haus, St. Regis, Park Hyatt, Aman, among others. Affinity Partners’ capital, he told her, comes from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the Arab Emirates.

A WEEK AGO the Ministry of Finance, led by RogelioRamírez de la O, authorized the merger of Deutsche Bank with the Citibanamex Financial Group, led by Manuel Romo. From there emerged CBM Banco, which will be the new vehicle with which the financial giant chaired by Jane Fraser will concentrate corporate banking operations in Mexico, while completing the Initial Public Offering (IPO) to sell its consumer banking businesses. The interesting thing is that although the authorities here have already given the green light, in the United States it seems that neither the SEC nor the Treasury Department have yet given approval to Citi to acquire Deutsche Bank.

“THEY HAVE ONE of the best cement producing plants, which also helped, which is based here in Monterrey, Nuevo León; In short, everyone supported,” said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador yesterday when inaugurating the first stage of the El Cuchillo II aqueduct, which was built in a record time of 12 months with a budget of 12,244 million pesos, “and there will be no items budgetary. In addition to Cemex, directed by Fernando González Olivieri. Another relevant actor in this mega hydraulic project is Recsa, owned by Humberto Armenta. This infrastructure will guarantee fluid to 5.4 million Monterrey residents.

FERNANDO SEPÚLVEDA Vildósola and his company Impulsa Capital are being investigated by the Attorney General’s Office for complaints from investors who allege fraudulent management. These are investments that should have gone to innovation projects to stimulate young people in the development of digital applications, which at the time were funded by Nafinsa during the times of Enrique Peña Nieto. But diversions of resources have been documented that ended up in the personal accounts of Sepulveda, who was part of the consulting firm McKinsey and currently lives in San Francisco.

