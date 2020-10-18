“A mojito please! We’re not going to drink a corona, anyway!” In this Strasbourg bar, in the Grand Est, it’s time for humor and lightness this Friday night, October 16. This is not the case everywhere in France: we should no longer find people outside after 9 p.m. in Ile-de-France and in eight large French metropolises (Grenoble, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, Saint-Etienne, Rouen, Montpellier and Toulouse) where a curfew has been implemented for a minimum of four weeks because of the health crisis linked to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

In these towns, going out and moving around is now prohibited between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., unless there is an exemption. But everywhere else, as in a France cut in two, you can still go out at night, go to restaurants or bars. In Strasbourg, the bar is open until 4 a.m. These three friends came to unwind: “I admit, the moment when we expose ourselves the most is indeed when going out, explains one. But at one point, you have to go out a bit! The others did not realize what to expect.“”There was this first wave in which we were the first affected, completes its neighbor. It immediately triggered a trigger … We told ourselves we were going to take things seriously and put on the mask, gel and whatever it takes for our safety. “

All these hypotheses partly explain the Strasbourg gap. Franck Meunier is the manager of this night establishment, Les Aviateurs. “The music has stopped in a lot of cities, he admits. We still have the chance in Strasbourg to still be able to be outside after 9 pm and especially to be able to consume. But we were forced to police, to put someone who is only there to ensure that the barrier gestures are well put in place and that people do not remove their masks because they have, can -be, drank one too many drinks. “

But these health security measures will not be enough because in Strasbourg too the epidemic situation is deteriorating. Alexandre Feltz, general practitioner, is deputy mayor in charge of health: “The figures contribute to our being undoubtedly recognized in the days to come under heightened alert, he warns. There are a number of people who, for the moment, are mastered in intensive care: about ten people. This is not commensurate with the 600 of the first wave but we are clearly in an epidemic rebound with a virus that is circulating and which particularly affects the elderly. And we know it’s very sensitive.“Concretely, this means that Strasbourg bars and restaurants will soon be closed after 10 pm. Strasbourg is not spared. Just shifted.