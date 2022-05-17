Mexico.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stated that he was unaware of the new vehicle verification standard published by the Ministry of Economy (SE) in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

However, he made it clear that his government will not carry out any action that is detrimental to the less favored sectors and, therefore, that harms the popular economy of the national territory.

In recent days, the Ministry of Economy, headed by Tatiana Clouthier Carrillo, published in the official media of the Mexican Republic the Official Mexican Standard NOM 236-SE-2021which establishes that automobiles for private use will have to undergo a review of their physical-mechanical conditions to be able to circulate in Mexican territory, as long as the vehicle unit is 4 or more years old.

In his morning press conference, President López Obrador, after pointing out that he is unaware of the new rule, emphasized that the new provision published by the SE will be reviewed, assuring that your government will not be “purchasing” citizens.

“It is going to be reviewed, we are not going to be bagging people, but that was the mentality that prevailed and it has not gone away yet, it is that they are processes of change and transition,” he said.

The current head of the Federal Executive Power did not fail to take advantage of the occasion to criticize that in past six-year terms the Secretaries of State did what they wanted, which is why there was a disorder between the different federal agencies.

However, he maintained that the government of the Fourth Transformation it seeks to transform and completely move away from the neoliberal model imposed by right-wing politicians in recent decades.

“It takes time to establish this new form of government, but we have to sensitize public servants because they say ‘there is an agreement, that is the norm and that’s it,’ and they consider that people are a variable that does not count and the lives of the people do not matter. human beings,” he said.

According to NOM 236-SE-2021, all vehicles weighing less than 3,857 kilograms, regardless of their origin, will have to undergo the verification process, so if they do not comply with the physical-mechanical conditions fixed in the publication of the SE may not circulate in the national territory. This new rule will come into force from next April 2022.