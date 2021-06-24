Microsoft paid more than $ 7 billion for the acquisition of several game development studios, including Bethesda. This was one of the largest and most controversial purchases in the tech industry. From this purchase, the exclusivity of Starfield.

Now, Aaron Greenberg, Marketing Director of Xbox defends this decision of the company in an interview with Pete hines. Starfield is the exclusive you have been waiting for and that could drive the purchase of services such as Xbox Game Pass even more. After his statements, he mentioned in his program that he took the day of Twitter.

Starfield will remain exclusive, despite reaction from PlayStation fans

In another interview, Pete hines, the vice president of communications for Bethesda offered an apology to the public of Playstation 5 for the exclusivity of Starfield who expected to see it on consoles Sony. However, his comments were not well taken by the community.

Jokingly, Aaron Greenberg He said that he was not going to apologize for the exclusivity of Starfield. This was taken as a mockery by the community of PlayStation who did not take these statements very well. Despite these complaints, it seems that the company will remain firm in its decision and we will soon be able to enjoy this new installment of Bethesda.

