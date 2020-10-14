Álvaro García Linera (Cochabamba, 1962) was vice president of Bolivia until November 10, 2019, when he accompanied Evo Morales to his forced exile in Mexico. Today he resides in Argentina with refugee status. He lives as a university professor, but he has not lost political ties with the former president, also exiled in Buenos Aires, and he follows daily the electoral setup with which the MAS will seek to regain power in the October 18 elections. In this interview with EL PAÍS, carried out by videoconference due to the restrictions of the pandemic, he says that the main challenge for his party is to regain the support of the popular middle classes that emerged during his government.

Question: How would you summarize the political situation in Bolivia?

Answer: The elections must be located in a collective effort to redirect political life in Bolivia one year after the coup, the destruction of the State and the state abandonment of the population in the face of the pandemic. The electoral arena is not the place where a full return to democracy will be defined, but it is the first step. On the one hand, you have the MAS project, with growth, distribution and inclusion. On the other hand, you have a model of rejection of equality, of punishment and of xenophobia. And they say it: “We are anti MAS.” This is what happens: the confrontation of a project with a blueprint of rejection and resistance, very violent and of revenge.

P. Aren’t you afraid that rejection will last?

R. There is always the possibility that this revanchism of the middle and traditional social classes will last in time. That is the challenge for MAS to strengthen its social transformation agenda. Last year we had a coup by police and military forces. But there was also a social sector that has marched, a middle class that has been displaced in its privileges by the emergence of a new middle class of popular origin.

P. Does this whole new popular middle class you refer to support the MAS?

P. A piece of this popular emerging middle class, during the last decade, managed to access different positions of State management, which as a result of economic growth had resources. Thus it was articulated with growth. Another part achieved social advancement through education, business or commerce. One part defended the process, they stayed with us, but there was a sector that did not feel recognized by our speech, because our speech continued to pick up the demand very low, like 15 years ago. In those years, a part of those who were below went up to the center, and for them we did not have an integrating discourse.

P. Do you say it as a self-criticism?

R. The MAS project has been for the poorest, but we need to expand integration measures towards those sectors of the popular middle class, the middle class that is at risk of falling, and the professional middle class that in 2014 voted for us and in 2019 did not vote for us. We must collect their expectations and propose mechanisms so that they can improve their living conditions. In part, this new middle class of popular origin is the fruit of the MAS process. We have a historical responsibility for its promotion and now we must prevent it from descending. We must also know their new expectations, because their expectations as a middle class are different.

P. Did the revolt surprise you?

R. There were already signs of malaise among the traditional middle class, which instead of seeking fusion policies with the new popular middle classes, proposed a policy of exclusion and radicalized their racist discourse. They spoke of Indians who come to our shopping malls, to our neighborhoods, to our cinemas. In 2016, there was a mobilization of doctors, a sign that something was brewing in a sector of the middle class. When everything exploded in 2019 it was modular, but it stopped being so when you have to face planes and tanks. We had not calculated that variable with Evo.

P. Nor were there large mobilizations in support of Morales …

R. Evo’s resignation was to prevent people from leaving. We couldn’t ask ‘let’s face the tanks’ and see what happens. We saw social pressure and we had bet on the neutrality of the police and the military. Faced with the change of forces was the decision to face it, with the risk of death, or resignation. After the coup, they bet on destroying the MAS. That is, to kill Evo and if you couldn’t kill Evo it was to cause a diaspora. The situation of our organization is not normal, there is a structural and systematic persecution, marked by leaders arrested, persecuted, by open trials as if leaflets were distributed. And there will be more until the Friday before the election. Despite all this intimidation process, people are going to vote.

P. Why does the candidate Carlos Mesa clarify that he will not make an alliance with the MAS?

R. It is a desperate effort by the candidate to capture the angry vote, the hard vote of the most conservative sectors. And, on the other hand, it is a confession of Mesa’s complicity with everything that has happened. Mesa is one of those who applauded when [la presidenta Jeanine] Añez arrived with his Bible at the Government Palace, when the policemen burned wiphalas, when leaders were persecuted and it was said that this was democracy. If you have supported a coup you cannot after a year agree with those you overthrew.

P. Do you doubt, then, that the Government recognizes an eventual triumph of the MAS?

P. The coup has already suffered a historic defeat, which is that the MAS leads the polls. In all the places where a ruling party is displaced, that party does not rise. In our history there are experiences of parties that took 10, 15 years to rearm. That is what they aimed at, and beyond the electoral result, which we trust will be favorable to us, now, there is a defeat of that historical project of wanting to pulverize the idea of ​​the national and popular in Bolivia. A MAS victory would reaffirm that defeat, but I think it has already happened.

P. Will Bolivia return if its party wins the elections?

R. That is secondary. What I want to do is political training. We need to revitalize the organic links of critical thinking, of a left-wing fundamentalist mysticism in the new generations. I see myself, win or not, participating in processes of political and ideological formation. In 14 years in the Government I have learned some things that I want to pass on to the new generations.

P. And where do you see Evo Morales?

R. I see him doing what he knows how to do very well, which is an articulation of the popular. He is a man of the union and community world and we need to rebuild the fabric of the popular, which is beaten and weakened.

P. If they come to the government, what will happen to the legal cases against the MAS leaders?

R. There are the accusations and you have to face them, whether they are well done or badly done. We are not going to seek to have the trials annulled; we are going to defend ourselves, but as appropriate.

P. The regional scenario is not the one that accompanied MAS in its early years. Do you consider it more hostile now?

R. The Latin American scenario is complicated for everyone. For the progressive classes, because their majority presence has practically disappeared. But the conservative forces have it very complicated too. What long-term horizon do these conservative governments offer their society, with the IMF and the World Bank recommending taxes on the richest to lower poverty? Wasn’t it that the state was useless? Conservative forces are no longer bearers of a project capable of falling in love in the long term, with a sense of history that places hope. The story is over, and what we now have are hegemonies that work by exacerbating resentment and authoritarianism. The progressive forces, on the other hand, know what to do, because they have done it in the past.