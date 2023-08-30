Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira defends the balance of government participation in the council according to actions

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveiraonce again defended this Tuesday (29.Aug.2023) a balance in the participation of the Board of Directors of Eletrobras according to the shareholding structure. After privatization, the Union now has only 1 seat on the company’s board, although it holds 42% of the shares. The case was taken by the AGU (Advocacy General of the Union) to the STF (Federal Supreme Court). For the minister, there are chances of an agreement with the company, but the government doesn’t just want the positions. “I am not skeptical about a deal. I was asked if we would accept a proposal from 2 directors instead of 4. The issue is not to personify. We are not asking for a job at Eletrobras. We are not wanting to put any of our companions there. We are defending institutionality, the balance of participation by the Union, which belongs to the Brazilian people, within the company. I want to believe that Eletrobras will be sensitized”he said during his participation in the Mines and Energy Commission of the Chamber of Deputies.