His voice is unmistakable. That voice that recites the same thing to Juan Ramón Jiménez – «Roots and wings. But let the wings take root and the roots fly ”- which turns into sharp crying. Actor, stage director, founder and soul of the Teatro de La Abadía, academic of the Language and a rare being in a strange world. José Luis Gómez (Huelva, 1940) says: «I lost my innocence, but I did not lose my illusions because I did not do so many». He knows himself well, he knows us well. He has majestically given life to Manuel Azaña (‘Azaña, Spanish passion’), he has dived into the mysteries of oblivion as Luis Cernuda, he made history by transforming himself into a deeply human ape -in ‘Informe para una academia’, by Franz Kafka-, He lent his soul to Celestina and has made us climb with our skin bristling in ‘The Drunken Ship’ by Arthur Rimbaud.

His voice has no age when he proclaims while fleeing: “The storm blessed my marine awakening”. A lifetime acting, being others, looking for himself, moving, winning and losing battles against himself and against the world, in whose theaters he has sought perfection. A lifetime in the best stages, taking on challenges, with the best authors -Calderón, Brecht, Beckett, Dürrenmatt …-, directed by some of the greatest, both in film and theater: from Carlos Saura to Milos Forman passing by Almodóvar and his ‘Broken Embraces’, a film in which he was shown in fiery living flesh; and from Stavros Doufexis to Krystian Lupa, passing through Roberto Ciulli, who directed it in ‘The Little Prince’.

Gómez, who in August will be honored at the 51st San Javier Theater Festival, and for whose work in Ricardo Franco’s ‘Pascual Duarte’, he received the Palme d’Or for Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival in 1976, is a critic, self-critical, clever, complex; it can touch heaven and instantly descend into hell. “I have not chosen this profession only to live by it, but also to live for it and with it”, it states. Now he has embarked on ‘Mío Cid’, the show with which he will tour the entire country.

– Nostalgic?

– No, no, not at all. Right now I am living a moment of total gratitude for everything I have experienced and for the extraordinary people I have been meeting, many of whom have helped me; I am even grateful for having met those others with whom I have had differences, because they have taught me to respect the difference, or to endure criticism and even disagreement. It is a wonderful moment that I live, and I am almost ashamed to say it now, with this pandemic that has brought so much unhappiness to so many people. But it has helped me to travel within and to find myself. It is true that I am lucky to enjoy very good health and that, well, everything smiles at me.

– At what moment are we as a society?

– As a society, we live a moment of revelation: we are not as good as we thought. The Earth has great peculiarities, beauties and advantages, but at the same time our defects are many and we have to roll up our sleeves to correct them. Now it’s time for us all to roll up our sleeves. No, it is not true that we are so good; neither are our health system, nor our institutions.

– What about politics?

– We are at a very difficult moment in Spanish politics, the exercise of which has become a continuous manifestation of disagreement, of disqualification, with the worst words and the worst assumptions; as Don Manuel Azaña would say, ‘allow me, your honor, to blush instead’. It is a complicated moment, but one that can be corrected with good will, with a good hand. On the other hand, it is a good and revealing thing that we have realized that we need each other very much, urgently. And this is important in a society that clearly cultivates selfishness, and encourages it, along with the accumulation of money and advantages for some and not for all.

– What is essential to progress?

– A good educational system; and, in that sense, the ‘Celaá law’, which may have defects, what it fundamentally proposes is to favor equality in education. From the large number of criticisms it has received, I think that many of them are not sufficiently founded, and I even doubt that the people who have criticized it, manifesting from a car, have read the entire law. A law that increases resources for public education by 139%; and public education advocates equality, and equality is something we need. And I say what I think without acrimony and as a citizen of a Spain that hurts and pleases me at the same time, a very pleasant country that also has many imperfections; As other countries have, yes, but it is up to us to see what is ours and what we do with what is ours. I feel that our country is worth a lot, and that we must contribute to making it better with the strength of each one.

“Great document”



– What seduces you about ‘Cantar del Mío Cid?

– It is the first great work of Spanish literature written in a Romance language, and it is a great document. In it, Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar does not repair his honor by attacking those who sullied him, or seizing their property as was used at the time, but rather abides by the strictest rules of law then in force; He is par excellence a measured hero with extraordinary human features, as manifested, for example, in the love and immense respect he has for his wife and daughters. Also noteworthy is the civic friendship he professes to his friends, vassals and followers, and the institutional loyalty to his king. The behavior of the Cid can serve as teaching. In addition, it is part of the Spanish collective memory and is a founding myth; yes, misused by some and others in favor of their preferences. At the moment when Spain was being made, in the 11th century, language was also being made, and language was the threshold for everything. Language is the portal to knowledge and communication, and that both are in good health is very convenient.

– How do you get so excited?

– Without leaving one of them a great uneasiness, I succeed because I believe that resistance is enormously productive. The human being, throughout its evolution -of course very incomplete-, has always been forged by the thread of resistance. There is a book that I love to proclaim, ‘The Eulogy of Unhappiness’, by Emilio Lledó, which documents very well how, since the Greeks, man has really forged himself through the resistance that life offers to the desires of each one, to the expectations, to the fulfillment of the satisfactions that each I requests. That resistance is, as I said, enormously productive, although it is also painful. However, when one suffers unconsciously, that suffering is not productive; but when there is suffering and it is assumed, it becomes productive. It would also be necessary to specify what sufferings we are talking about, of course. I say this in general and in a very respectful way for those who suffer much more than I do.

«Connected with the whole»



What are you defending today?

– I defend that every action that is done very consciously avoid what may have a negative impact on others. I try that the slightest daily or professional action is also productive for others. We forget that this rare thing that human beings are, that reproduce and disappear from the planet and fertilize it for thousands of years, are part of it. Every action of ours affects the whole in some way, even if we are not aware of it and cannot encompass it. I, in a very modest way, try to be connected with the whole, and that this connection is translated into action.

– What’s the worst?

– The worst thing that human beings have is the excessive and unconscious selfishness that inhabits us. And egoism comes from ego, which is an absolutely necessary part to be constituted, but which later becomes the great problem of the evolution of the person.

– What do you and your profession owe each other?

– Dumped on it, sometimes I have managed to make it art. It is an ancient, very ancient craft, an ancient and essential craft that, at times, can be art. A job that has given me a glimpse of life and living that I would not have achieved through the exercise of another profession. I am infinitely grateful to you.

– And the rapid passage of time?

– There is not much time left, that’s the truth, but I think it was fantastic; yes, it has been fantastic to be in existence. If I take stock of my life, the balance is joyous.

– What are you trying not to forget?

– Of my debts of love, of affection, of everything that has been given to me, of everything that has been given to me, of everything that perhaps I have not deserved and, nevertheless, I have received; and it has been a lot and very good.

– Tell me what you trust.

– In the affections that console, and also in something that I would call ‘the force of life’. That force that animates us all, that runs through everything, that animates the planet, that is animating our bodies as we speak right now, that is animating the tree in front of me; that life force is enormously comforting and I trust in it.

– What have you proposed not to stop doing every day?

– Exercise! I have a limited place at home, which I don’t know if I could call a gym, where I go regularly and do my exercises. I make sure not a day goes by without doing them.

– What is José Luis Gómez afraid of?

– I’m very afraid of being blinded. In recent years I have been fortunate enough to be able to make an effort to see myself as I am, without too many illusions, with the greatest possible honesty. And I am afraid that this pulse, this interest and this eagerness will abandon me and let me go.

“Be aware”



– What is proposed?

– Do each thing as thoroughly as possible and with the greatest possible care. Attention is a divine gift; When you are aware of your surroundings and, at the same time, are aware of yourself, that is a gift. What makes us truly human is that we can be vigilant.

– Nice to meet you?

– [Ríe] I do not hate myself, although it is not that he loves me very much. I respect myself because I know I’ve tried decently, but I’m certainly not in love with myself, far from it. I look at myself with a healthy distance and I can’t stop seeing the nonsense I do; I see the ones that others do too, of course. But that is no reason to reject me, I understand that I am a rather imperfect machine.

– How is it changed?

– With weaknesses, I have been very intolerant and unsympathetic in the past. Now I understand them more and more. Well … with laziness. I am a born sloth, who is constantly fighting against his laziness. Laziness, when I see it outside, I object to it a lot. Laziness is something to fight against.

– What are we not aware of?

-That we are inhabited by involuntary thoughts most of the time, and that is very worrying. From time to time it is convenient to ask yourself: ‘Am I thinking or am I being thought?’, ‘Am I or am I not present?’