What the day before was joy and satisfaction at having successfully completed the Audi hybrid’s first participation in the Dakar, even if it was a 19-kilometer prologue, turned to frustration the next day. Sainz finished at the finish line two hours and six minutes from Al Attiyah after getting lost in a very delicate point of navigation which caused chaos in the first major stage of the rally. There were more who had to go around to find the course, than those who found him the first time, and that is no coincidence for the Madrid native.

“I am very disappointed with the stage”, Carlos began by saying in the Audi tent at Hail’s bivouac, and explained what happened. “There was a place where I would set an average heading 10 for a road, once there, sometimes it would go to heading 300 and we thought it was wrong. We would go back and try again, there were countless cars, motorcycles and quads doing the same thing. . I dont know… We have not been able to find the way, neither we nor many people understood well what was happening “.

“If so many people have been wrong there must be something wrong, we are not all idiots. Of course, some have found the way, but sometimes you know that it can be like that “, Sainz added with disappointment. Like last year, he is once again far from the fight for victory due to the difficulties of navigation: “If the Dakar wants to do it like this and that what happened happens on the second day of the race … It’s a shame.” And more after checking that the car except for minor problems, “nothing important”, he was responding.