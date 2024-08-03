The opposition called a protest to challenge the Venezuelan president’s election victory in the capital Caracas

Protesters held an act this Saturday (Aug 3, 2024) against the declaration of victory of Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) in the Venezuelan elections held last Sunday (Jul 28). During the mobilization, shouts were heard from participants saying “we are not afraid”.

Earlier this week, other demonstrations were held in the country, also to challenge Maduro’s self-proclamation as re-elected president. The demonstrations, however, resulted in at least 16 deaths, according to the opposition leader. Maria Corína also said that another 177 people had been arrested and 11 were missing.

The event this Saturday (August 3) was called by Corina and other opponents of Maduro on Friday (August 2), the same day that the CNE (National Electoral Council) gave victory to the president with 51.95% of the votes against 43.18% for Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right). The opposition contests the result of the Venezuelan body.

In Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, Corina climbed onto a sound truck to make statements to participants. She told those present that she would not give up her right to peaceful protest.

“The people are with us. Be convinced that this is beyond us. It is a fight for good, for human dignity. We continue with firmness, resilience, and confidence. We are united and we know what we have to do.”he said.

The country is facing a period of heightened tension due to questions about the transparency and legitimacy of the election, raised by both the opposition and the international community.

Live broadcasts of the protests show people gathered in the streets and squares of Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, waving Venezuelan flags. A caravan can also be seen crossing the street.

