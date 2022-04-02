Home page politics

Of: Teresa Toth

split

As part of the negotiations with Moscow, Zelenskyy continues to demand NATO membership. According to him, Ukraine would be a useful addition.

After the attacks on the Ukraine* through Russia* the peace negotiations are ongoing in Ukraine conflict*.

Moscow* throws Kyiv* before, in Ukraine war* to have carried out a first attack on Russian territory and announces that the negotiations will suffer as a result.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy* awaits NATO’s pledge that Ukraine’s security will be protected by a treaty.

Kyiv – Negotiations in the Ukraine conflict between Russia and Ukraine are ongoing. In virtual rounds of talks, representatives from Kyiv and Moscow are trying to find solutions to end the war. Meanwhile, the attacks continue – from both Russian and Ukrainian sides, which worsens the prospects of a negotiated solution.

On Friday (04/01/2022) Russia reported the first attack by Ukrainian troops on Russian territory. Accordingly, a helicopter of the Ukrainian army caused a major fire in a fuel depot in Belgorod in western Russia – two people were injured. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the attack “does not create favorable conditions for the continuation of negotiations.” Meanwhile, Ukrainian and Western officials have accused Russia of deception after the Russian side pledged to scale back their attacks on Kyiv and Chernihiv.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Admission to NATO as a prerequisite

Ukraine now needs “heavy weapons” to advance into occupied areas in these regions “and push back the Russians as far as possible,” said Mikhail Podoliak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The US government increased military aid to Ukraine by $300 million (271 million euros). The attacked country is to use this money to buy laser-guided missile systems and combat drones, among other things.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy stresses that Ukraine will make NATO stronger. © Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/dpa

In addition to financial support, Zelenskyy continues to call for Ukraine’s admission to NATO. He sees this as a prerequisite for agreeing to a de-escalation with Russia. In an interview with Fox News, the President stressed that Ukraine could be a key NATO member. “We are not a weak state. We don’t want to become stronger at the expense of NATO, we are an addition,” said Zelenskyj.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Pope Francis comments on the attacks in Malta

Meanwhile, on a visit to Malta, Pope Francis condemned the war in Ukraine but avoided direct criticism of Russia. The 85-year-old said only that “a few powerful” are responsible for the war. “We thought that invasions from other countries, brutal street fighting and nuclear threats were dark memories of a distant past,” said the head of the Catholic Church in Valletta on Saturday (April 2, 2022). “But the chill winds of war, which bring only death, destruction and hatred, have rushed arrogantly over the lives of many and the days of all.”

All other news about attacks and developments in the Ukraine News Ticker. *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA. (tt)