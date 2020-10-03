Spanish health experts observe “perplexed” the progress of events in the Community of Madrid. The data reported by the region ventures a complicated picture, since the cumulative incidence is “the highest in Europe”, an average of 50 people die every day and care for people with other major pathologies is being stopped.

Health instability in the Community of Madrid is not, however, its only problem. In recent days, society has been witnessing a continuous tug of war by the central government and the Madrid executive itself to see who has the competence to take action.

The Interterritorial Health Committee held on Wednesday approved an agreement that established theCommon limits throughout the Spanish territory, from which measures should be taken in the affected cities. This agreement, which was signed by both governments on Tuesday, will be brought to the National Court today by the Community of Madrid.

The highest rate in Europe

Madrid has become the epicenter of the second wave of the pandemic, having a cumulative incidence in the last 14 days greater than 750 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The Early Response Plan included the need to apply measures when this parameter indicates 60 infections, but that figure is completely exceeded.

“As there is no treatment for the coronavirus, the solution is to isolate the infected. For this, a detection, diagnosis and tracking system is necessary. If it can be done, the progression of the disease will be slowed. If it is not achieved, as is the case, the virus continues its advance “, says Joan Ramón Villalbí, member of the Board of the Spanish Society of Public Health and Health Administration (SESPAS). Currently, Madrid is taking about a week on average to give the results of the PCR tests and does not test asymptomatic close contacts.

“In addition, the regional executive is being reluctant to make decisions that have already been proven valid by the WHO, adds the epidemiologist. In other communities, closure measures have already been taken with much lower incidence data in the summer months and they have managed to slow down the number of cases. However, “The situation in Madrid is increasingly similar to that of some countries where they have refused to act until the situation has become very serious”, ends.

Is the drop in numbers of admitted real?

According to Javier Padilla, a family doctor specializing in Public Health and co-author of the book Epidemiocracy, “It may have slowed growth, but that does not mean that the situation has improved.” For the doctor, the fact that hospital gyms have begun to be used may have influenced the discernment between sending a patient home or admitting him to a gym.

The number of deaths in the Community of Madrid is around 50 deaths a day. “If 50 people die a day now, it means that they will continue to die in the next three weeks,” adds Padilla. The situation could, according to the doctor, have been alleviated if these measures had been applied previously. “Whatever the Minister of Health says, transmission is out of control and they are refusing to take efficient measures to stop it”, it is finished.

Other illnesses remain

Another issue that worries specialists is that the hospital occupation is holding back the health system in terms of other diseases that require medical monitoring. “The centers are stopping doing activities that are not related to the coronavirus, but people do not die only from this disease”Villalbí warns.

With yesterday’s data, Madrid had 42.12% of ICU beds occupied. This means that there are operations that are not being carried out due to this occupation. Furthermore, 23.66% of hospital beds are dedicated to this disease. With these data, for the professor of Public Health and spokesman for the Spanish Society of Public Health and Health Administration (SESPAS), “it is a euphemism to suggest that the situation is under control.”

Late lockdowns

The measures that will be applied in Madrid, at the expense of what the National Court dictates, were applied in other communities with incidents close to 150 cases. Therefore, “they arrive weeks or months late,” according to epidemiologist Pedro Gullón.

The consequences of the confinements will begin to be seen after 14 days, but Gullón warns that “the measures, which will last a long time, may be insufficient, since community transmission is very large “, the epidemiologist has finished.