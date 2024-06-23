The very nice couple who made success through their funny videos several years ago have reached a sort of “terminus”, although it would be more correct to talk about transformation. In the end, however, the announcement that no one wanted to read came from those directly involved: the couple of Italian comedians decided to separate after more than ten years of relationship.

The announcement takes place through their Instagram profile, a profile created specifically for the comic duo they represented and still represent. The two wanted to inform fans of a separationin truth, happened some time ago.

Although the two continue to collaborate professionally, their feelings, those of lovers at least, have now gone away, leaving room only for break definitive. In the long message addressed to their followers, the Italian comedian couple declared: “Finally single! Dear friends, you have been asking us for some time if we have broken up and, between fear and the search for the right words, we took our time before answering. The truth is that yes, about a year ago we chose to separate romantically.” Clearer than that.

The two wanted to underline that their separation occurred on amicable terms and was not a traumatic breakup. Claudio Casisa and Annandrea Vitrano, aka Quick Money, continue their professional journey together. They explain it clearly for all the fans and for those who have followed them for many years: “Not because something had ended, but because our love has transformed into something greater, an authentic brotherly affection. We know that this news may seem destabilizing, but for us it is not at all.”

The couple, therefore, decided to free themselves from “sentimental dynamics” to start a new chapter very different from the relationship, classically understood, in which they got along well for several years. It’s time to travel a path of “freedom and friendship”, a path that the two comedians are keen to point out, “will last forever”.

The protagonists of this sentimental farewell, I Soldi Spicci, added: “Just like water that changes shape depending on the container, we will continue to talk about love in a different way. So, no sadness… we are happy, we assure you! […] at the end of the evening, everyone will return to their home!”. That fun couple we knew will basically remain almost the same.

Quick Money concluded by announcing how they are already working on numerous new projects which will soon arrive to the public. “Let’s go and toast to the love that never ends, but evolves!”, and we can only toast together with this magnificent couple. The photos posted on social media hilariously announce their serenity in being “finally single”.