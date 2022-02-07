We are no longer alive managed to win the audience over Netflixalbeit one Season 2 has not yet been confirmed, but it must be said that director Lee Jae-kyoo has confirmed that he has very specific plans at Korea Herald.

Before moving on to the words of Jae-kyoo, let’s take this opportunity to refer you to ours analysis article of the finale of We are no longer alive and of the theories on Season 2, you can find it at this link, obviously to read in case you are not afraid of spoilers or have already finished the first season.

Find below the director’s statement regarding Season 2 of We are no longer alivewhich we emphasize, contains a plot spoiler:

Several directions, settings and scenes were intentionally produced to expand the story into a new season, including the introduction (spoilerEd) of a new breed of zombies. If the first season can be presented as the survival of humans, the next would have a way of talking about that of the zombies. I hope I can show viewers a new season. It has been over 30 years since I finished the excuse, I have carefully monitored the expressions and behaviors of today’s students, despite the fact that it was not easy. Some actions and expressions of these are really difficult to understand in the mind of an adult. We communicated carefully with the actors, who were themselves students, for confirmation.

So we just have to hope for a confirmation of Season 2 by the streaming giant, which, considering the success that the series is experiencing among fans it could be imminent by now, although obviously the production would still take many months.

As for our review of the Netflix series, in which we have deepened the many merits of the production and talked about different details, we take the opportunity to refer you to the dedicated article, you can find it here.