Over the past few years, Netflix it found itself investing in particular in South Korean products, which have already been able to prove their value several times. Depopulating also in Italy, these have often distinguished themselves for a truly superlative acting quality of the actors, and for ideas ready to make concepts already seen original, thanks also to unpredictable enrichments that have made certain products unforgettable for some. The most striking case to take as an example is without a shadow of a doubt Squid Game (here our review), but actually a new product that shares these qualities has also arrived on the streaming platform, just today. Let’s talk about We are no longer alive, known outside Italy with the name of All of Us Are Dead, a series of 12 episodes lasting about an hour, based on the webtoon Now at Our School, which we had the opportunity to preview and we want to talk about (with all the details) in this review.

An invasion analyzed in detail

The series offers a very particular zombie invasion, which immediately knows how to be compelling for the viewers thanks to several reasons. Without specifying in this review of We are no longer alive whether or not it is the canonical zombies, since everything is deepened in the course of the episodes and it would be spoilers, we limit ourselves to saying that we are dealing with ravenous creatures, difficult to deal with as they are tremendously fast and strongand obviously hungry for human flesh. The proposed adventures analyze the virus from the base, and we are not in fact in one of the many narrative universes where the zombies have literally conquered the planet, since the focus is exclusively on the city of Hyosan, or rather on the Hyosan High School, given that in some ways the adventures have a fairly scholastic imprint, especially in the first part.

Over the episodes the stories of several survivors are explored who, thanks to their knowledge of the school, and to plans devised as they obtain information, do their utmost to survive and desperately call for help that may never arrive. It should be noted right away that the fact that the invasion is treated in a “reduced” form allows us to give a scientific sense – obviously unrealistic, albeit plausible – to what is happening, and that it is not only the actors who have impersonated in a superfine way their characters, but also these themselves to get noticed. Taking the speech of acting as a leap, we specify that We are no longer alive it is well localized in Italian, except for a few small exceptions, but it is also excellent to be enjoyed in the original language.

In several works, it is noted that the survivors, despite being such, do not have the slightest idea of ​​what they are doing. In this case, the boys quickly recognize the fact that real zombies have invaded their school, and only the strongest are able to move forward, considering the hungry attitudes of the infected. Obviously, there are moments where some solutions that seem obvious are not adopted for plot purposes, but we would like to specify in this review by We are no longer alive that the feeling of realism is best rendered in the course of each of the episodes.

Lots of exciting ideas

While the virus is explored, the events deepen, and spur to go on for all the episodes. These, in reality, are not few, but they flow smoothly throughout their playing time, with the classic effect of “one leads to another”, which leads to the last one being finished sooner than one could have ever imagined. To enrich the narrative, while learning more about the virus, not a single group of survivors is investigated, but different perspectives of the school, with dialogues between the characters that showcase their character very much, so much so that it is often predictable to understand what someone is about to do just from a glance.

It must be said, however, that it is not a quiet work, which puts the living dead in the background, indeed, given that the adrenaline-pumping scenes follow one another at a rather concise pace, thus avoiding that too much dialogue can break the action and bore, with a couple of very compelling and original variables that we will not mention in this case too to avoid spoilers. Just think that, thanks to these, the finale opens the potential doors to an even more interesting Season 2, and while the survivors have an argument or another, there is a constant thought that something could happen, which creates the right feelings of immersion and anxiety in the viewer.

All this always avoids the trash, don’t expect crossover with phytozombies of ZNation or something like that, since opera knows how to take itself very seriously. Indeed, in several cases the same allows get excited, become attached to characters and to hate others, while trying to understand more about the events that develop slowly and the really delicate issues are treated. All this, almost always, happens at the right pace, so much so that when you get to the last episode, although this can be defined as self-contained for the series, there is a sense that a few more hours in this raw universe would not have spoiled. We close this review by We are no longer alive telling you that between touching scenes, and others not recommended to a non-adult audience (in reality the splatter component is always present, but sometimes it intensifies), the Netflix series can manage to hit fans of all ages, and should also be taken into consideration – or above all – by those who are now annoyed with the classic zombie-themed productions.