We are no longer alivethe new South Korean series that shows a zombie invasion of the country up close, has finally arrived on the catalog of Netflix. We have had the opportunity to deepen all the details about this in our dedicated review without spoilers, which you can access through the following link. However, after having concluded the vision of the series, we want to deepen specifically the proposed ending, which in reality, although the series is not very cryptic and provides many explanations about the events, could have opened the doors to Season 2 of We are no longer alive (not yet confirmed), so here is our explanation.

Before continuing, we would like to point out that the following text will contain major spoilers on the plot of the Netflix series, as well as on the ending. In case you have not finished the series, and want to avoid advances, we advise you to continue with caution.

Explanation of the ending of We Are No Longer Alive

After witnessing the tragic events that are shown throughout the series, the viewer is faced with some question marks, albeit not too many. In fact, it is good to specify that, despite Netflix hasn’t confirmed Season 2 yet, and the ending is quite open, We Are No Longer Alive could easily end this way, and it would still be fantastic. Having said that, it is clear that the choice of an ending that is sometimes self-contained, but still ready to be further explored, is certainly a smart move.

The final part of the series, we talk about the last three episodes, presents itself with a specific focus on Nam-Ra (Yi-Hyun Cho), the representative who initially seemed to be there by chance, but who later becomes a key character, perhaps the protagonist if we wanted to find a prominent one in the group. Everything starts from when this is bitten and transformed into what is called a Mezzombie, a situation that the series hints at a lot, but which is still mysterious when the credits arrive. In fact, we have seen the virus continue to evolve in her body, as in that of the other two students with this variation, so much so as to make her as strong as the zombies and as human as her friends, albeit in continuous conflict (as is typical of the virus) between the two sides, with one dominating the other too much from time to time.

When she realizes how dangerous she has now become, the girl tries to get away from the group, eating a corpse to try to satisfy her hunger, but in reality not succeeding, and almost ending up devouring her companions, even if she is able to stop right at the last. From that moment on, We are no longer alive proposes a time jump of about 4 months, with the rest of the group who managed to save themselves and are in quarantine, and following the discovery of the hearth on the roof of the school they gather (almost by mistake, but still united, as shown in a nice scene) to venture into the now zombie-free territory, e check if it was Nam-Ra who started that fire.

The girl, before losing control due to hunger and separating from the group, had in fact revealed on several occasions that she wanted to find herself again in front of a hearth with the others, after being unblocked and having made her first friends, who have distracted from studying. Once on the spot, the group finds there the girl, who emerged almost by surprise (detail to consider), who after a short discussion gives life to the real ending of the series, saying the words: ” They are back, we will meet again”And throwing himself from the very high roof after having closed the zipper of a sweatshirt.

These details hint at several rather important potential developments. The fact that the girl was not near the fire, but she arrived at any moment, could in fact mean that heard from the arrival of the group and ran to welcome them (with the senses that have gradually developed, as seen on several occasions), climbing from a place other than the stairs used by the group. It is in fact specified that there are other variants like her and the two “villains” of the series, although it is not clear whether or not they have remained as good and human as she is. Since she is dressed in less heavy clothes than the others, it seems that her fire did not really serve to warm them, but served as a recognizable signal only for her friends.

The fact that you are wearing the same clothes she was left in four months ago, provided that she did not find similar ones in the school or surroundings (unlikely, given the explosions), underlines how somehow she has adapted to survival, and has had the opportunity to wash them, since they are clean, while she also found a sweatshirt obviously exploring the surroundings. Whether she has really climbed climbing as just mentioned, or not, at the end she has shown new athletic skills that she previously did not possess. We are already aware of the fact that Mezzombies are “immune” to falls and lacerations, even if they feel pain and need time to recover, and therefore may have done parkour among the buildings of the school when she jumped, or perhaps helped herself with the windows, or even having reached a level of improvement in your body that you do not feel the falls. Nonetheless has several cuts, despite its regenerative abilities, a detail that seems to communicate the fact that surviving after the explosions may not be that easy. This is part of how the series could continue, which we will delve into in the next point.

Unfortunately, it all ends with the group looking at her jump in amazement, although the actual reasons for this are not known, and we only have various confirmations of how the girl has profoundly changed in these four months of solitude, both temperamentally , both as regards the coexistence with the parasite, coming to give it almost superpowers. The romance discourse now seems closedand in fact agrees together with Lee Soo-hyuk in defining oneself as friends, although it is not certain that this cannot be reopened. As for the jump itself, which symbolizes the “haste” of wanting to break away from the group and reach those who “are coming”, it could be common zombies it is true, or perhaps a group of Mezzombies like you who contact with humans would be aggressive, and was not in fact presented with a common exchange of friends. In reality, the girl does not seem agitated to say this, and it is also easy to exclude the fact that she threw herself from the roof for not having hungry instincts, given her tranquility, and it is because of what a further explanation could concern her. wanting to protect other Mezzombie friends from humans, ready to fight the virus by all their means.

Season 2 Theories



After our explanation of the ending of We are no longer alive, we want to highlight how a possible Season 2, if well managed, could be very interesting. In fact, it seems that the Mezzombies who survived the explosions are different, and in the series the catastrophic graphics have been shown that highlight the damage that a single infected would have caused after passing through the isolation area … think about what a whole group of intelligent infected could do, provided some of the standard ones have not survived. We have in fact intuited that if they feed on humans, leaving them alive, they get satisfied and create other Mezzombies (perhaps less powerful, such as the concept of generations of vampires, or maybe not), while killing them let them turn into normal zombies (the which could happen at the death of any Mezzombie, even if all is not clear). As a result, the seemingly escaped apocalypse may now expand around the world, but there are many themes the series could cover as it continues.

Knowing nothing about the other special infected, we may be missing out on the presence of further variants, which would change the cards on the table and add to the plate many more explanations to be provided with new episodes. It is not said then that We are no longer alive wants to deepen the inner conflict of these creatures, in dying of hunger and not wanting to eat other humans, or perhaps the discrimination and the need to hide for them, with further delicate themes such as those seen in the first season. Actually, in fact, the ending shows that Nam-Ra does not have his classic “demonic eye”, and he is not hungry, as he leaves his friends alone, a sign that somehow he has figured out how to feed himself. Animals? Exchanging favors between Mezzombies in any community? Corpses? We have seen that following the transformation nothing is as palatable as meat, but we will only have to cover itself and how the streaming giant will want to deepen everything.