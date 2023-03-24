The Czech announcement came in conjunction with Kiev’s requests to the West for the need to quickly send weapons, which is a nightmare for Kiev if other countries follow the path of the Czech Republic, according to a Ukrainian military specialist, while a Russian researcher believes that Europe will reconsider as the war enters its second year, during their conversation with “ Sky News Arabia“.

Critical timing

Czech President Peter Pavel said during a press interview that “the Czech Republic has helped Ukraine as much as possible in the transfer and supply of weapons, and the country is unable to adequately produce ammunition and military depots are suffering from a tangible shortage.”“.

Here, Musiyenko Matuzov, a military specialist at the Ukrainian National Institute for Strategic Studies, says that the timing of the announcement is critical in light of the existing arrangements to launch a counterattack, explaining that the crisis was not in the size of the weapons provided by the Czechs, as they are few, but there are fears that Western countries will follow the same path as the Czechs..

Musiyenko-Matuzov added, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the Czech Republic, since the beginning of the war, has taken a position somewhat different from European countries. The beginning of the war in Ukraine.

Western intelligence reports stated that Kiev began amassing 40,000 forces to launch a counterattack in several axes; It is expected that the attack will open a land corridor towards the Sea of ​​Azov, branching from the Black Sea, and in conjunction with that, a large-scale bombing operation is taking place targeting Russian forces in eastern and southern Ukraine..

Recalculations

The Czech announcement to stop sending weapons to Ukraine was not the first to warn of a crisis in NATO warehouses, according to the Russian researcher in the history of international relations, Solonov Plavrev, who follows Western movements and the American media during the past three months, and since the beginning of the year in particular, finds that there is a real crisis in the shortage of weapons..

Solonov-Blavrev added, during his statements to Sky News Arabia, that the war revealed an acute shortage in Western defense stocks, especially with regard to basic weapons such as artillery shells, which were the mainstay of the fighting. Referring to several evidences confirming this deficiency away from the recent Czech declaration.

The delivery of Western weapons to Kiev was delayed, and even what was delivered is not agreed upon numerically

The delivery of Western weapons to Kiev was delayed, and even what was delivered is not agreed upon numerically The sharp economic fluctuations in Europe and the protests taking place in France

The sharp economic fluctuations in Europe and the protests taking place in France The American financial situation and the congressional objections to the continued support of Kiev with weapons

The American financial situation and the congressional objections to the continued support of Kiev with weapons Britain purchases howitzers from a third party to send to Ukraine

Balavrev stressed that NATO’s military industrial sectors are unable to manufacture weapons and ammunition for the Ukrainian forces, as recognized by the Western media, which acknowledged the shortage as a result of the decline in stocks of gunpowder and explosives, in contrast to the economic crises that hinder the compensation of this shortage..

Solonov-Blavrev explained that everyone in Europe is recalculating now with the continuation of the war for the second year, in light of Moscow also declaring that it can fight at the same current pace for the next two years, and this is what puts NATO in a dilemma regarding the production capacity of weapons, labor and supply chains, and the scarcity of computer chips. Therefore, compensating for the shortage in defense stocks will take a long time, and this is what actually happened, and the beginning was the Czech stores that ran out.