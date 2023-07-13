In Paris, they are tired of SUVs in the city center. It is so bad in the French capital that the term ‘car ownership’ was coined. According to the municipality, the number of SUVs has increased by 60 percent in the past four years. That is why SUVs and other large, heavy cars will have to pay more when parking from next year. This scheme is also being considered in the Dutch and Belgian capitals.

The deputy mayor of Paris says the following about SUVs according to the British newspaper The Guardian: ‘There are no mud trails or mountain roads here. SUVs are completely useless in Paris.’ Another council member pitched the idea of ​​making the parking fee dependent on the size and weight of the car. So it’s not about emissions. Nevertheless, the British newspaper expects EVs to fall outside the rule. Even large families who need a large car should not have to pay extra.

Amsterdam is looking at the possibilities

Whatever the final settlement, according to Melanie van der Horst he has a point. Van der Horst is a traffic alderman of the municipality of Amsterdam and is looking ‘with interest’ at the idea of ​​having SUVs dock more to park in built-up areas. There are no real plans yet, but Van der Horst says that it is being investigated whether this could also work in Amsterdam.

“Public space is scarce and it is not a bad idea to ask for a larger contribution for cars that take up more space,” she says, according to the newspaper. NRC Handelsblad. In Amsterdam they also see parking with an SUV, so if ‘you take up more space, then pay for it’.

Parking is also becoming more expensive for SUVs in other cities

In Brussels, drivers are also looking at ways to punish SUV drivers. There they are even considering a scenario in which there is an area ban for SUVs and other large cars within built-up areas. That writes The parole.

Furthermore, the municipality of Lyon has indicated that it will introduce the same system as Paris has. The German Tübingen will also start charging more parking fees for large cars. Who knows, maybe council members of your city or village will read along and see something in an increased rate for SUVs.