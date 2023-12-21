Thursday, December 21, 2023, 05:52

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

«This program is helping us to give us a very broad vision of the infinite possibilities of improvement that we can adapt to our company in the field of digital transformation, from administrative or documentary procedures to more complex ones such as robotization or the introduction of AI in our manufacturing processes.

The industrial sector and in our particular case, the metallurgical sector, has traditionally been linked to manual work supported by machinery. From outside the sector one may have the preconceived idea that it is not digitized and is archaic. However, the majority of companies are betting and investing in undertaking digital transformation.

We believe that the experience of this course and the knowledge acquired can be of great help to us and are applicable to all departments of the company. In fact, to consider ourselves a digitalized company or access industry 4.0, we must have integrated digitalization into all coexisting departments.

We are living in an effervescent time, full of changes and technological improvements, so we consider that it would be reckless not to accept this revolution.

The current market demands immediacy, in addition to continuing to offer quality products and services. Thus, the current paradigm makes it essential to digitize processes in order to optimize business performance and achieve the growth opportunities and objectives that are being presented.

If you want to carry out the SMEs Digital Generation Program (fully subsidized by Next Generation funds), you can do so if your company has CIF or registered office in Murcia and has a workforce of 10 to 249 workers. More information in: https://www.enae.es/gdp

About Relesa Group



International supplier, based in Murcia that offers a comprehensive tramex grating service. Its maxim is to satisfy the needs of our clients, always offering a service of the highest quality.

They are leading manufacturers in Spain, southern Europe and North Africa, also having a subsidiary in Morocco. The company has a history of more than 40 years providing solutions throughout the world.

Experience, advice, personalization and the ability to adapt to the needs of its clients are some of its strengths.

More information in https://gruporelesa.com/

Lucía Cánovas Bernabé: https://n9.cl/rjgp1

Sergio García Bastida: https://n9.cl/bx5o1