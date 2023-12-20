We are legend streaming and live TV: where to see the series, 20 December

Where to watch the series We are Legends live on TV and in streaming, broadcast on Rai 2 this evening, 20 December 2023, at 9.20pm? The series, a teen fantasy drama, features actors much loved by the public such as Nicolas Maupas, Giacomo Giorgio and Valentina Romani. A total of six episodes are planned, with the airing of two episodes for each evening, which is therefore 12 in total. Let's see together where to watch today's episode, 20 December 2023, live on TV and in streaming.

On TV

Appointment with We are legend every Wednesday on Rai 2 this evening, 20 December 2023. In total there are 12 episodes, broadcast in six prime time slots from 9.20pm.

We are live streaming legend

If you are not at home you can follow the series We are Legends live streaming or on demand on the free Rai Play platform. Not only. The episodes will also arrive on Prime Video starting from the following day, and will remain in the catalog to be seen and re-watched at your own pace and without advertising breaks.

How many episodes

How many episodes are planned for We Are Legends? Six episodes in total, broadcast on Rai 2 from Wednesday 22 November 2023, at 9.20 pm. For each episode there are two episodes. The last one is scheduled for December 20, 2023. Here is the complete schedule.