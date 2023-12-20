We are legend: previews (plot and cast) of the last episode, December 20th

This evening, 20 December 2023, the sixth and final episode of We are Legend will be broadcast for the first time on Rai 2, the new fantasy drama series in six episodes. The series – from an idea by Valerio D'Annunzio and Michelangelo La Neve – is a Rai Fiction and Fabula Pictures co-production, produced by Nicola and Marco De Angelis, in collaboration with Prime Video, and tells the stories of a group of teenagers who they suddenly discover that they have superpowers. Here are all the previews and today's plot.

Plot: previews

Greta and Andrea reach Jean in hospital and the boy accuses Greta of not having wanted to save his father. Giuseppe is taken to intensive care and it seems that there is nothing left that can be done for him.

We Are Legend: The Cast

We have seen the plot of the sixth and final episode, but who is the cast? We find young actors and great professionals loved by the public. Here are the main characters and main performers of the series:

Emanuele Di Stefano: Massimo

Claudia Pandolfi: Simona

Antonia Liskova: Sabrina

Nicolas Maupas: Jean

Giacomo Giorgio: Nicola

Beatrice Vendramin: Sara/Asia

Giulio Pranno: Marco

Valentina Romani: Lara

Milo Roussel: Andrea

Sofya Gershevich: Greta

Margherita Aresti: Viola

Giulia Lin: Lin Mei

Linen Pillow: Giovanni De Biase

Streaming and TV

Where to see We are Legend live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 2 at 9.20pm every Wednesday from 22 November 2023. If you are not at home you can catch up on the series at any time on Rai Play. The episodes will also arrive on Prime Video starting the following day, Thursday 23 November, and will remain in the catalog to be seen and reviewed at your own pace and without advertising breaks.