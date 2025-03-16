“We are left alone to catch up”: What do we do with the friendships that weaken over the years?

I feel that with many of my friends I only have to update our lives, when I want to be that they are part of that life. I don’t like adult life often accompanied by the weakening of my friendship relationships Laura

– 23 years

Dear Laura, how are you? Thank you for writing to me, the truth is that I have missed the epistolary as a way of kneading ideas. Hey, how has you treated you the beginning of the year? I have the slight suspicion that this unease and heaviness on a day -to -day basis is somewhat widespread … or at least I want to believe. If it only happens to me, I am glad, because never before life had weighed so much. Maybe there is a pessimistic ground in the letter, don’t take it into account.

It has been so long since I wrote about the friendship that I feel that those words do not even belong to me. Every time I try to stop to theorize about friends, it’s like those dreams that sneak in the precise moment that one opens my eyes in the morning. Friendship has ceased to be tangible to me, I feel that I escape between my fingers. It is fluid in form, and therefore brittle. What if I am wasting too long to think about it when I should be practicing it?

Even so, I still want to know everything about friendship, I am looking for referents in fiction, Essaystweets in the form of theory, everything serves me. I am hooked at Friends of othersas if watching the affection of others could understand what friends are for me, what space they occupy.

The other day he returned from the doctor an hour of those in which the world is working and who is on the street is because he has a message, when I saw three teenagers waiting on a portal to open the door. One endured a bike, another wore industrial pastries and a third carved two bottles of juice. That image made me a little scratch where He lives nostalgia and wanted to return to that time when one could be planted at a friend’s house, apoltronize on the couch and wait for the hours to spend.

I wanted to be the boy of the muffins and have an afternoon ahead to repain myself and listen to others. The problem is that I was not unlocking any memory; There is nothing in my hippocampus that moves me to a similar scene. I have not been to lie on the floor of other rooms, put my feet on the wall, tell us things. Neither before nor today. I have seen it so many times in the movies that I have distrustful memories.

I have not experienced friendship through contemplation, the boredom achieved after hours and hours, and hours of sharing space and having nothing more to tell.

If I don’t go home, I take off my shoes and I threw myself on your sofa to spend the afternoon I am less friend? Where does the experience of friendship happen? Does friendship include phone calls? How many stays per month stipulate the manual of good friendship? Is it through common hatred to reinforce friendship? In relief calls? In shared gossip? In thinking about us? Or is it a game of affinities based on sharing WhatsApp captures and Links of the Internet?

Over the years I have found friendship outside the usual paths. The office companion who has seen you in the worst moments of stress and nerves and with whom you only write from time to time to send you memes. The friend of the friend, who in that first encounter, made you laugh a lot and still think about her. That girl you met do not know very well where but with the one you are still in contact on Instagram. The one that always puts you Likeshang what you hang. The neighbor that when she looks at you is telling you that she knows you little, but for whatever, there she is. There are many different forms of affection and, although they are not the most conventional, or worthy of film, they are there, holding us when it is needed.

Over the years I have found friendship outside the usual paths (…) Many different forms of affection that, although they are not the most conventional, or worthy of film, are there, holding us when it is needed

I want to believe that friendship is not in what we do jointly, but what makes us feel. You, Laura, little bribone, you didn’t have a question for me; You have things clear, you know what you want from friendship. And you also know what adult life is, the system, that is, capitalism; That is, the fucking speed at our life … the same one that is snatching it.

And it is just this system shit that has made him think: luck yours that you have time to see you with the friends and catch up. I feel shame for having thought about it, and I apologize. And the ease with which we have allowed us to take away the hours of the day and not be able to dedicate to those who do us well.

And it is so easy to write “the system.” So empty. System system system system system system system system system system system system system system

What does not let me share life with friends?

This internet is tired of talking about friendship and relational hierarchies and the idealization of female friendship. We are unique taking out themes of dark corners to spend them in digital conversations and return to the starting point:





Even so, new ideas always appear. Laura, sign the title: Rituals for Friendshippublished by Almadía. These are the letters that three writers, Jasmina Barrera, Daniela Rea and Elvira Liceaga, are sent to chat about friendship, that “spectrum of affections and discontent, distances and nearby.”

One of the first ideas that Jazmina points is similar to your concern: “From I don’t know when, I started losing friends, little by little already full hands. For me, becoming an adult has meant that: change time with friends for work, family, books, accountants and language classes. ” Now that I reread it, no, it is not what you aim, because you do spend time with them, but you don’t want to stay up to date, you want to introduce them in your day to day. I think this jasmina phrase will like: “Friendship is an action, but also a condition.”

You are looking for part of your life, that they are what to rescue when there is something to tell, that they are in your plans and live things together, that the friend is the extraordinary, and not to which to tell her what comes out of everyday life.





But friendship is also time, and see how that other person in which you have deposited your trust is becoming something definitive. “How strange to attend how our friends reach their definitive form!” writes Virginia Woolf. And that definitive form becomes the person you call to tell your things. Because, although we don’t know each other much, I intuit that you don’t have time for you and, therefore, no time to share.

What prevents me from dedicating an afternoon to making homemade Gyozas? Add a company to the plan, invite a friend home to cook, do dinner together. Instead of recommending that movie that you have read that it is fine, go home to see her. But it is much easier, or less exhausting, when one leaves at eight and twelve minutes of the office night, send the following message: do we do birras and tell ourselves life?

And I don’t blame you.

There is a very famous fragment of the Diaries by Alejandra Pizarnik where he talks about the wear and tear that means achieving friendship.





And I respond to this being A seizure, a cry and blood howling: Isn’t the person who surrenders in friendship beautiful? Who wants a balanced attachment?

Daniela Rea Judgment in that epistolary ritual on friendship: “Friends we move away and return. Let’s repeat ourselves and attract ourselves as stars. ” You now need them nearby, don’t tell him, you don’t exempt anything, switch to your life again.

Always yours,

Why does it cost us so much to normalize the duel for a broken friendship?



Andrea.