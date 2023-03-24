The most provocative character of We Are Lady Parts, the English miniseries about a punk band made up of young Muslim women, is the one that makes manager. He wears a full veil, with only his eyes visible, which does not prevent him from vaping and smoking joints without uncovering himself; on his wrist is a studded bracelet. She sells lingerie and is the most insolent. The other four don’t cover themselves as much: two with a headscarf, one doesn’t and another depends. Outside stereotypes: they are independent, hard-working and feminist women. One is a butcher (and the toughest one), another is an Uber driver (and a lesbian), another is an illustrator (and a mother). Because there are many ways to be young, female and Muslim in London, just like anywhere else. There is diversity, of course, also within minorities. The director, Nida Manzor, he knows it well: he is of Pakistani origin, arrived in the United Kingdom at the age of 10.

In six short chapters, available in Filmin, there is an ironic look at the clash between tradition and youthful rebellion, nothing new if it were not for the fact that it is placed in the context of established Islam in the West. These girls are not immigrants—in case their parents or grandparents were—and they may not have set foot in the family’s countries of origin. They, like the series, challenge both the prejudices of others and some customs that fit badly in secular Europe and which they do not hesitate to make fun of.

As in the also shameless Derry Girls, it’s easy to empathize with these young women eager to experiment. That tension between what one wants to do with her life and what she is supposed to do is at play. Amina, the protagonist, is a priori the most modest of the band: she studies microbiology, teaches guitar to children, has never performed in public and feels blocked by her shyness. However, her intention is to get married: her parents accompany her to arrange a courtship, which does not go well, although at the same time she moves in a apps dating. At the same time, she helps her best friend organize her wedding. She hides from her conservative and religious environment that she has joined a punk band.

Do not expect a deep analysis of the edges of multiculturalism, this is a current comedy without so many pretensions. Overall, debating about it is not very useful: our society is already very diverse and it will not stop being so. The series can and should reflect this naturally and without oozing morality. It’s not like these girls are like us. It’s that they are us.

