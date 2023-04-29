Today the world of gaming is a much larger one, since more users tend to join the business through so-called sports, which are already a way of life due to the money paid for winning tournaments. And to be able to reach this point, the players need a team that gives them that comfort to be able to improve day by day.

Thus recently the new Alienware Aurora R15a computing device that is a union project between Dell Technologies and Intelas they will use powerful components accompanied by a number 1 generation processor 13. And just a few days ago we had the opportunity to take a first look at it due to a special invitation.

First of all, they have made it clear to us that gaming trends are something that have grown steadily in recent years, with more and more people wanting to dedicate themselves fully to the business. For this, companies have wanted to adapt in cross-platform issues, all so that each one gets the piece of cake that corresponds to them.

Turning to the computer itself, the new Alienware Aurora R15 It establishes us that it has an updated thermal system, so now the fan will be practically imperceptible to the human ear. also added a motherboard redesigned, which will take all other plugins to the next level in terms of continuous performance.

Its compatibility is very good with brand cards NVIDIA, which cover the models of line 30 and also line 40, although it also ensures that in special cases the user can see if he wants to add another brand. And of course, you can’t miss the slots to DDR5 RAMthis to be able to expand the memory beyond what was thought.

There is no type of obstruction in the flow of air, so the system will heat up as little as possible, and that is precisely because it has five 120mm fans. The 13th generation processor helps to prioritize certain tasks and leave others in the background, which will allow less RAM saturation and avoid possible lag.

In the same way they add the Intel Killer WiFi 6, a way to connect wirelessly with more solidity, since sometimes it is not usually ideal to connect with cables, more due to the fact that they can be temporarily damaged. The power of the connection will be much better, you can even get pretty close to the speed as if you were connected by ethernet.

It is worth mentioning that it can already be ordered on the official website of the company and the delivery will depend on how long the assembly of the equipment takes, which is worth saying, it has an aesthetic that goes with gamer trends, lights and shape are not cumbersome The prices are planned from $30,000 MX to $80,000 MX. That is already a matter of all the extras that you want to put.

Sure, for those who want to take the equipment themselves, there are retailers that offer the computer, including Liverpool, SEARS, iron palace and many more that will have already armed versions. Of course, there is a one-year warranty, which can be extended with the corresponding charge, in addition to having guaranteed customer service.

With this new computer equipment, future players will be able to perform in any type of game, be it from competitive ones like Fortnite, to new individual experiences that demand the highest quality components. For more information, those interested can consult the official page of Dell.

Via: Communiqué

editor’s note: Without a doubt, it is a fairly ambitious team for these times, but it must be considered that it is not cheap at all. It will be necessary to save a few months to be able to lay hands on it.