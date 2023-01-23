in

‘I sometimes say that I have worked for the union all my life and that it is my second family. I started at a regional office and worked at different locations. I started out in secretarial positions, was a policy advisor and recently became a national volunteer coordinator for jubilees. Festive gatherings are organized for loyal members (and their partners) who have been members for 40, 50, 60 or 75 years, and the volunteers I supervise take care of that. It’s still a bit of discovering and tasting, but I think I’m going to like it a lot.

“Work was always everything to me, but after a difficult period I started to think more about what exactly I want in life. I started thinking more about questions like ‘who am I?’, ‘what do I stand for?’ and ‘am I doing what others expect of me, or am I going to do what I want?’ I realized that the time I can spend with my family and my family is most important to me. I therefore started working fewer hours to be there more for my mother. If my mother has an appointment with the doctor now, I take time off to go with her.

“My salary is in proportion to my position, but double would have been nice. My husband is currently unemployed, so the fixed costs are largely on me. We will get by, but we have to be careful.”

‘Nowadays it’s not so easy to say: let’s go out for dinner. We used to do that more, but our energy bill has tripled. I really don’t get it: we heat less, take shorter showers and make sure everyone turns off the lights and removes chargers from sockets.

“Nowadays we are increasingly skipping the meat on our menu, which saves about 100 euros per month. I also pay more attention to other luxury products: I more often opt for house brands or special offers, or I only buy the basic necessities. If I now put sunflower oil in my basket, I really notice it in the costs, it has become so expensive. At the same time I am also very grateful. I feel it as wealth to be able to shop and eat what we want.

“Because I don’t want our children to be stuck with a student debt for years, we pay their tuition fees. My daughter (20) still has a year and a half to finish her education, fortunately my son (25) has already finished his studies. I don’t want them to start with a debt at their first job, moreover it can determine whether you can get a mortgage or not. The gap between rich and poor is widening and there are more and more working poor. Sometimes I think: how the hell is that possible? It worries me for the future of our children.”

Net income: an average of 2,100 euros per month Joint charges: housing costs (1,640 euros), mobile/internet/tv (100 euros), insurance (360 euros), car costs (260 euros), groceries (550 euros for the basics), charities (50 euros), tuition fees (184 euros) ), sports (25 euros) Save: not at this moment Last major purchase: coffee machine (700 euros)

