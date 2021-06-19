A couple from the United States put a small LGBT + flag on the yard front of your house and from the homeowners association, legal entity of your neighborhood, the they fined for allegedly “break the rules“.

Bob plominski Y Mike ferrari reside in the state of Florida. On June 1, they both hung the flag in their mailbox to commemorate Pride Month in the USA

Four days later, following a complain, the community of owners (Homeowner association, HOA) in your neighborhood sent a notification demanding what will withdraw the flag there because if they did not have to pay 50 dollars per day fine.

Flag. Hanging in your mailbox. Photo: Capture / NBC6.

Ferrari and Plominski told local television station WTVJ that they were dismayed. In addition, they remembered who had flown the Pride flag before and put up political posters No problem.

A member of the board of the community of owners assured that this situation was not a case of discrimination: he argued that the HOA rules allow residents show only US or military flags.

“We are in shock for what they did“Said the Americans.” We had done it before and it was a simple sample from our pride to the community, “Plominski told the same news station.



Pride Month. It is celebrated in June. Illustrative photo: pixabay.

“I really think the notification is because it is a gay pride flag and someone in the neighborhood was offended, plain and simple,” Ferrari said.

The couple revealed that they will leave the flag hanging Until June 30th. “We, as a community, have worked very Lasted to get where we are today. We will not back downPlominski said.

With information from the Associated Press (AP)

