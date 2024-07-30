There are eight athletes from Palestine – spread across six disciplines – participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics. They have little chance of winning any medals, but they bring with them the pride of representing a people that in recent months has counted almost 40 thousand deaths due to the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip.

In athletics, Mohammed Dwedar and Layla Al Masri will run the 800 meters. In swimming, Valerie Tarazi is competing in the 200-meter medley, while Yazan Al-Bawwab failed to qualify in the 100-meter backstroke heats. In boxing, Waseem Abu Sal is ready to step into the ring. In taekwondo, it will be Mohammed Dwedar’s turn, and in shooting (seek specialty), Jorge Antonio Salhe.

The flag bearer for Palestine is boxer Abu Sal, 20, originally from the West Bank. At the opening ceremony of the Games, Abu Sal showed up in a white shirt embroidered with jets dropping bombs on a group of children playing soccer. “This shirt represents the current image of Palestine,” the athlete explained.

Swimmer Yazan Al-Bawwab, 25, was born in Saudi Arabia to Palestinian parents. Today he lives in Dubai, but he also has Italian citizenship: his father Rashad, in fact, arrived many years ago as a refugee in Genoa, where he graduated in engineering. Now the family runs a furniture supply company.

“I don’t look up to swimmers or athletes, I look up to people like my father who came out of nowhere,” Yazan told an interview with Lapresse. “The Italians gave him an opportunity, and he took it. The government also gave him a passport, without which I could not travel anywhere with my Palestinian passport. So I am very happy and proud to be Italian.”

We Palestinians, he stresses, “want to let the world know that we are human beings.” “I can do sports like everyone else, I look like a kid from Gaza,” the swimmer continues.

And again: “My family is in Palestine, I have an extended family in Gaza. I don’t want to talk about the atrocities that happened to them, I just want to let people know that some of my family members were killed. But I am here and I represent my flag.”

These are the Palestinian athletes who made it to the Games. But there are also those who didn’t. According to the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel, 69 Palestinian Olympic athletes have been killed in Israeli attacks since last October.

Among them is the national karate champion Nagham Abu Samra, 24. In 2018, she represented Palestine at the Asian Championships, and died in an Israeli missile attack last January.

