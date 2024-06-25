Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/24/2024 – 21:01

The Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, warned, this Monday (24), that the current fires in the Pantanal are worsened by climate extremes and also by criminal actions.

“We are facing one of the worst situations ever seen in the Pantanal. The entire Paraguay basin is in severe water scarcity,” he said.

Marina Silva gave an interview after the second meeting of the crisis room with other ministers, such as Simone Tebet (Planning) and Waldez Góes (Regional Development), as well as representatives from Defense and Justice. The minister explained that, in the period between the El Niño and El Niña phenomena, of drought in the region, it caused a “large amount of organic matter at the point of combustion” to be causing fires that are “outside the curve” in relation to everything that is known.

According to her, the Ministry of the Environment has been planning, since October last year, actions to anticipate the consequences of the fire.

“For the first time, there was a plan to combat fires in the Pantanal. We make public policy based on evidence. We already knew that this year would be severe”, said Marina Silva.

In view of this, she stated that the ministry declared an emergency situation in relation to the fire and the hiring of firefighters. By the (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama), in operation, there are 175 brigade members, 40 from the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio), 53 from the Navy (who are combatants), in addition to local firefighters. “We will already have an additional 50 brigade members from Ibama and 60 who will come from the National Force, in addition to the mobilization of more brigade members as needed.”

“New normal”

Marina Silva said that the drought in the region points to a “new normal”, with the worst drought in the last 70 years. “What we have is a weakening of a climate problem that you saw happen with rain in Rio Grande do Sul. We knew it would happen with drought involving the Amazon and the Pantanal. During this period, there is no lightning fire. What is happening is due to human action,” she lamented.

According to the minister, more than 80% of fires are inside private properties. “We have a responsibility for federal conservation units, but at the moment we are acting on 20 fires.”

Simone Tebet highlighted that the action of the government of Mato Grosso do Sul was important declare an environmental emergency. “This opens up the possibility of creating extraordinary credits. There will be no lack of resources or budget to resolve this. Now, there is no budget in the world or in Brazil that solves the population’s awareness problem,” he stated.

Marina Silva also recalled the need to approval by Congress of the Integrated Fire Management Law. “Unfortunately, to date it has not been approved. We would very much like it to be approved at this time on an emergency basis.”

Prohibition of the use of fire

Marina Silva said that there is a pact with the governments of Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul, in addition to the governors of the Amazon states. “State governments have already decreed a definitive ban on fire [em pastagens] until the end of the year. Therefore, all those who use fire to renovate pastures or for any activity whatsoever will be committing a crime”, he warned.

The minister associated that the municipalities that deforested the most have been victims of fires, as is the case of Corumbá (MS). “It is the municipality that has deforested the most. Not by chance, this is where there are the most fires.”

Minister Simone Tebet, of Planning, added that there is special attention to the situations in Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul. “The biggest fire focus at the moment is in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, more than 50% in municipality of Corumbá”. She highlighted the collaboration of state governments in enacting a ban on controlled fire management by the end of the year.

“Even those controlled fires that were allowed in the Pantanal are strictly prohibited by determination of the state governments”, he highlighted.