–Vox hopes to win the elections in Torre Pacheco. In the Generals of 2019 it was the list with the most votes, but, months before, in the local ones of May it only obtained three ediles. What can happen this Sunday?

–Surely we will improve the results. In fact, we are confident of winning because we already have 4 years of experience in the opposition and we know how the City Council works perfectly.

–Could the signing of Alberto Garre mobilize the vote in favor of Vox?

–Alberto Garre, a root drinker, was the only former president of the Region who defended the farmers even voting against the discipline of his party (PP) when they wanted to repeal the transfer. Alberto Garre defends the Region and its needs at all costs. For Vox, he can hold his head high for his exemplary career and honesty. That always adds up.

– What problems would you face as a priority at the beginning of the legislature?

–The first measure will be to carry out an audit to find out the real situation of the coffers and, of course, put an end to all superfluous spending that weighs us down to lower all municipal taxes.

– Do you think that the high percentage of immigrants influences crime rates?

– We are in favor of legal immigration, but against illegal immigration and the knock-on effect of central government policies, which favor the proliferation of human trafficking mafias. Our country is our home and the guests we consider appropriate enter it, irresponsible immigration policies mean that many immigrants cannot work; those people have to live and do whatever it takes to eat.

–Torre Pacheco is the municipality with the highest proportion dedicated to agriculture and livestock. What proposals do you have?

–Torre Pacheco is an eminently agricultural municipality and we are suffering the persecution and criminalization of our farmers due to the disastrous policies of the 2030 Agenda and Vox is the only party that is directly opposed. One of our red lines is the repeal of the Ley del Mar Menor, which criminalizes our farmers. We show unconditional support for the primary sector.