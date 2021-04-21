As a refuge for constructive and contextual information conversation. This is how it is conceived Speaking … with Warkentin. The journalist and communicator of W Radio Gabriela Warkentin initiates a series of conversations with social actors in the country to understand the current state of tension and glimpse paths of détente. The first episode is dedicated to the jurist Ana Laura Magaloni.

